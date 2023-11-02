Technology News
  Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy A04e, Lava Blaze, JioBharat K1 and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy A04e, Lava Blaze, JioBharat K1 and More

Customers can avail of additional bank offers over the sale discounts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2023 14:04 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy A04e, Lava Blaze, JioBharat K1 and More

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo N55 (pictured) is offered in Prime Black and Prime Blue colour options

Highlights
  • The Amazon sale began on October 7 for Prime users
  • The Great Indian Festival Finale Days started on October 28
  • A wide range of products are offered at reduced price
Amazon opened up the Great Indian Festival sale for its Prime members in India on October 7 and for all others in the country on October 8. A variety of things, such as electronics, furniture, home appliances, fashion items, and more, are being sold at attractive prices during this sale. The majority of these products have marked-down pricing in this sale, some by as much as 50 percent off their market value. The Amazon sale has been extended with its ongoing Finale Days sale, which ends on November 10.

Extra bank offers help in reducing any product's effective price to a range below the initial deal price. Customers using ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards and Credit Card EMI options during payment can receive a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 6,500. Also, buyers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can receive a 5 percent instant discount and 5 percent cashback offers. Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank credit card users will also get a discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,500, respectively. Customers making purchases with a One Card can avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 8,250.

An exchange option is available for many products, including several electronic items. Combined with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days deal price and bank discounts, the exchange offer significantly reduces the product's effective price. We have so far compiled lists of smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, large home appliances and more that have the best offers. Following are some of the best deals you can avail of on budget smartphones from leading brands, with lucrative additional bank offers.

Top Deals on Budget Phones During Ongoing Amazon Sale

Product MRP Deal Price
Realme Narzo N55 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 10,999
Samsung Galaxy A04e Rs. 11,999 Rs. 9,999
Lava O1 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,999
Itel A60s Rs. 8,499 Rs. 5,999
JioBharat B1 4G Rs. 2,599 Rs. 1,299

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days, Realme Narzo N55, Samsung Galaxy A04e, Lava O1, Itel A60s, JioBharat B1 4G
Google Pixel 8 Users Complaining About Poor Battery Life Along With Overheating: All Details

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy A04e, Lava Blaze, JioBharat K1 and More
