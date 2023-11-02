Amazon opened up the Great Indian Festival sale for its Prime members in India on October 7 and for all others in the country on October 8. A variety of things, such as electronics, furniture, home appliances, fashion items, and more, are being sold at attractive prices during this sale. The majority of these products have marked-down pricing in this sale, some by as much as 50 percent off their market value. The Amazon sale has been extended with its ongoing Finale Days sale, which ends on November 10.

Extra bank offers help in reducing any product's effective price to a range below the initial deal price. Customers using ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards and Credit Card EMI options during payment can receive a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 6,500. Also, buyers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can receive a 5 percent instant discount and 5 percent cashback offers. Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank credit card users will also get a discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,500, respectively. Customers making purchases with a One Card can avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 8,250.

An exchange option is available for many products, including several electronic items. Combined with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days deal price and bank discounts, the exchange offer significantly reduces the product's effective price. We have so far compiled lists of smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, large home appliances and more that have the best offers. Following are some of the best deals you can avail of on budget smartphones from leading brands, with lucrative additional bank offers.

Top Deals on Budget Phones During Ongoing Amazon Sale

