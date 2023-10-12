Oppo Find N3 Flip was launched in India on Thursday as the latest clamshell-style foldable from the Chinese smartphone maker. The handset is powered by MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 9200 chipset along with 12GB of RAM and features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is available in three colour options, sports a 3.26-inch cover display and a 6.80-inch inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in India, availability

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in India is set at Rs. 94,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset will be available in Cream Gold, Misty Pink, Sleek Black colour options and will go on sale via Oppo's online store, Flipkart, and retail stores across the country starting October 22 at 6pm IST. Oppo users will get additional Rs. 8,000 off on exchange and there will also be up to Rs. 12,000 cashback offers.

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Find N2 Flip in India, priced at Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. Oppo's latest foldable phone will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in India.

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Oppo Find N3 Flip runs on Android 13 with Oppo's ColorOS 13.2 skin on top. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD (1,080x2,520 pixels) LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a dynamic refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The 3.26-inch (382x720 pixels) cover display has an AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 900 nits.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip with an ARM Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU. It has 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage — the 512GB storage configuration that was launched in China won't be available in India.

Touted to be the first clamshell-style foldable phone with a triple rear camera setup, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. It also has a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a Sony IMX581 sensor and an f/2.2 aperture, as well as a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor and an f/2.0 aperture.

For selfies and video calls, the Oppo Find N3 Flip features a 32-megapixel camera, located on the inner screen, with a Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The handset is equipped with a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find N3 Flip include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, and compass. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging and measures 85.54x75.78×16.45mm when closed, 166.2×75.78×7.79mm when open, and weighs 198g.

