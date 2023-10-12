Technology News
Oppo Find N3 Flip With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find N3 Flip is available in Cream Gold, Misty Pink, Sleek Black colour options.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 October 2023 19:23 IST
Oppo Find N3 Flip With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N3 Flip is equipped with a 3.26-inch cover screen

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip packs a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging
  • The handset runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.2 out-of-the-box
  • The Oppo Find N3 Flip is equipped with 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage
Oppo Find N3 Flip was launched in India on Thursday as the latest clamshell-style foldable from the Chinese smartphone maker. The handset is powered by MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 9200 chipset along with 12GB of RAM and features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is available in three colour options, sports a 3.26-inch cover display and a 6.80-inch inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in India, availability

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in India is set at Rs. 94,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset will be available in Cream Gold, Misty Pink, Sleek Black colour options and will go on sale via Oppo's online store, Flipkart, and retail stores across the country starting October 22 at 6pm IST. Oppo users will get additional Rs. 8,000 off on exchange and there will also be up to Rs. 12,000 cashback offers. 

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Find N2 Flip in India, priced at Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. Oppo's latest foldable phone will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in India.

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Oppo Find N3 Flip runs on Android 13 with Oppo's ColorOS 13.2 skin on top. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD (1,080x2,520 pixels) LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a dynamic refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The 3.26-inch (382x720 pixels) cover display has an AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 900 nits.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip with an ARM Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU. It has 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage — the 512GB storage configuration that was launched in China won't be available in India.

Touted to be the first clamshell-style foldable phone with a triple rear camera setup, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. It also has a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a Sony IMX581 sensor and an f/2.2 aperture, as well as a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor and an f/2.0 aperture.

For selfies and video calls, the Oppo Find N3 Flip features a 32-megapixel camera, located on the inner screen, with a Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The handset is equipped with a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find N3 Flip include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, and compass. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging and measures 85.54x75.78×16.45mm when closed, 166.2×75.78×7.79mm when open, and weighs 198g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Find N3 Flip price in India, Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications, Oppo Find N3 Flip sale, Foldable Phones, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
