OnePlus 12 is said to come in black, white and green shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 October 2023 18:38 IST
OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 is expected to debut later this year
  • It might run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • OnePlus 12 is said to pack a triple rear camera unit
OnePlus 12 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. The OnePlus 11 successor could be inching towards its launch in China as a prominent tipster has leaked the display specifications of the handset on the Web. The OnePlus 12 is tipped to come with a 6.82-inch curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to carry a triple camera setup at the rear and could run on the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The OnePlus 12 is said to house a 5,400mAh battery with fast 100W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested the display specifications of the OnePlus 12 on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. As per the leak, the handset will feature a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) curved low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display. The screen made by BOE is said to offer 2,160Hz PWM dimming and 120Hz refresh rate. Last year's OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 12 is said to come with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It could be offered in black, white and green shades.

The same tipster recently leaked the camera specifications of the OnePlus 12. It is said to pack a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide telephoto camera and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B camera.

OnePlus 12's specifications have been tipped multiple times over the past few months. It is said to run on the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with 16GB or 24GB of RAM. It is said to feature a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. It could pack an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The OnePlus 12 is said to carry a 5,400mAh battery with fast 100W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications.
