Karbonn Rebel series will be launched in India soon, marking the Indian tech firm's return to the smartphone market. The lineup will include two models, namely Karbonn Rebel Pro and Karbonn Rebel. A dedicated microsite is now live in the country, revealing the key specifications, features, design, and availability details of the two handsets. The Karbonn Rebel series will run Android 16. The company claims that the Karbonn Rebel series will ship with “zero bloatware”. Moreover, the company has confirmed that the Pro model will be available for purchase in the country in four colour options, while the standard model will ship in three shades.

Karbonn Rebel Pro, Karbonn Rebel Availability, Specifications Teased

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Karbonn Rebel Pro and Karbonn Rebel is now in India, confirming that the two phones will be launched in India soon. Further, the microsite suggests that the Karbonn Rebel handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. The Karbonn Rebel Pro will be offered in blue, burgundy, gold, and gray colour options. On the other hand, the Karbonn Rebel will go on sale in blue, gold, and silver colourways.

In terms of the design, the Karbonn Rebel Pro is shown to sport a flat rear panel, with a vertical rectangular camera module placed in the top-left corner. The phone will also feature a flat mid-frame, with the power button and volume controls placed on the right side. The Karbonn branding will be placed at the bottom of the rear panel. A USB Type-C port will be placed on the bottom of the phone.

Meanwhile, the standard Karbonn Rebel model will also feature a flat rear panel. However, it will sport a horizontal rectangular camera island with three camera cutouts placed in a triangular orientation. The LED flash will be placed next to the camera lenses. The placement of the physical buttons appears to be identical to the Pro model.

Coming to the specifications, the Karbonn Rebel Pro will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W wired charging. The tech firm will include the 20W charging adapter and a USB Type-C cable in the box. On the other hand, the Karbonn Rebel will pack a 7,000mAh battery, while offering support for 18W wired fast charging.

The Karbonn Rebel Pro will sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display with up to 720 nits peak brightness and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The standard model will feature a 6.75-inch HD+ touchscreen with up to 650 nits peak brightness. Both phones will ship with Android 16. The company promises a zero-bloatware software experience, two years of security patches, and two OS upgrades for the two Karbonn Rebel series handsets.

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