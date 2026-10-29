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Zomato to Introduce Mehmaan Mode to Hide Food Prices While Guests Order

Zomato would hide menu prices with Mehmaan Mode when guests browse the menu and place their selections.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 20:08 IST
Zomato to Introduce Mehmaan Mode to Hide Food Prices While Guests Order

Goyal said the company would roll out the feature during the week

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Highlights
  • Zomato is preparing to roll out a new feature
  • Zomato would hide menu prices while guests browse menu
  • The idea was shared by a LinkedIn user
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Zomato could soon make ordering food for gatherings easier by allowing guests to choose dishes without worrying about the price tags. The food delivery platform is gearing up to launch a new feature called Mehmaan Mode that will allow users to hide food prices while browsing the menu. This feature allows guests to browse the menu and select dishes without seeing price details. It is designed to make group food orders more comfortable for hosts who are paying for meals for friends and family. Following a suggestion shared on LinkedIn, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said the feature will be rolled out this week.

Zomato Mehmaan Mode

The Mehmaan mode was proposed by a LinkedIn user, Ayushmaan Agarwalla, in a post tagging Goyal. Agarwalla said that Zomato needs a dedicated mehmaan mode, especially in festival seasons, that temporarily hides price tags, allowing hosts to pass their phones around for guests to choose dishes without any hesitation. Once the selections are made, the host can easily take the device back to complete the payment. He opined that this feature could be useful as phones are frequently handed over for group orders nowadays.

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Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal responded to the suggestion. He commented, "Thanks for the suggestion. Shipping it this week", indicating that the company will roll out the feature on Zomato this week. However, the company has not revealed how users will activate the feature or whether it will initially be available to all users. We can expect it to detail the feature officially soon. 

Zomato is providing Zomato Gold membership for users in India starting at Rs. 99. The pricing varies by plan and location. The one year plan is priced at Rs. 999. Gold users can avail free delivery on orders above Rs. 99 from restaurants located within 7 km. They are also eligible for additional discounts of up to 30 percent. 

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Further reading: Zomato, Mehmaan Mode
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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