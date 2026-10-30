Vivo S60 series was launched in China earlier this year, in May, comprising the Vivo S60 and Vivo S60 Vitality Edition. The standard model is powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset and packs a 7,200mAh battery. Now, it appears that the tech firm has started preparing to unveil the Vivo S60 successor. Expected to be marketed as the Vivo S70, the key specifications and features of the smartphone have surfaced online. The leak suggests that the handset will launch with an upgraded Snapdragon 8 series SoC. On top of this, the Vivo S70 will reportedly feature an upgraded triple rear camera system.

Vivo S70 Specifications, Features (Expected)

Citing a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, which has now been deleted, Gizmochina reports that the key specifications and features of the rumoured Vivo S70 have been leaked. The leaked specifications suggest that the Vivo S70 will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process. It features four efficiency cores clocked at up to 2.8GHz, two performance cores clocked at 3GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 3.21GHz.

On top of this, the rumoured Vivo S70 is said to sport a 6.59-inch LTPS OLED display, with 1.5K resolution. The smartphone will reportedly be launched in collaboration with the online game Sky: Children of the Night, which suggests that there could either be a special edition or a themed colour option of the Vivo S70. For optics, the Vivo S70 might carry a triple rear camera system. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back.

Further, the leak highlights that the Vivo S70 will be equipped with an upgraded 64-megapixel periscope telephoto rear camera and will support a 200mm telephoto converter lens. It will reportedly feature a familiar 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. In terms of design, the phone might sport a horizontal rear camera module.

The Vivo S70 will succeed this year's Vivo S60, which was launched on May 29 at a starting price of CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 7,200mAh battery. It also features a 50-megapixel selfie camera, along with a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter.