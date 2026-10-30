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Oppo Find X10 Ultra Tipped to Launch Next Year With a MediaTek SoC, Unlike Its Predecessor

Oppo Find X10 Ultra’s predecessor was launched earlier this year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 12:41 IST
Oppo Find X10 Ultra Tipped to Launch Next Year With a MediaTek SoC, Unlike Its Predecessor

Oppo Find X10 Ultra will succeed this year's Find X9 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Ultra could feature two periscope cameras
  • Oppo Find X10 Ultra will be positioned above the Find X10 Pro Max
  • Oppo has yet to confirm the launch of the Ultra model
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Oppo Find X10 series was recently launched in India, comprising the Oppo Find X10 and the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. Both smartphones are powered by different MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipsets. Now, leaks regarding the Oppo Find X10 Ultra, which could replace the Find X10 Pro Max as the company's flagship phone, have started surfacing online. The phone is said to bring multiple camera upgrades over the Find X10 Pro Max and its predecessor, the Find X9 Ultra. According to a report, the rumoured smartphone will be equipped with a flagship MediaTek chipset, unlike its predecessor, which was launched with a Snapdragon SoC.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) has claimed that the Oppo Find X10 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. If this is true, the tech firm could be changing its chipset strategy for the flagship Ultra series handsets. For reference, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which was launched earlier this year, is equipped with last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

VoltOPPO Find X10 Ultra Discussion
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Apart from this, the two existing Oppo Find X10 series smartphones are powered by different MediaTek chipsets, which marked another strategic shift for the company. The Oppo Find X10 features the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC, while the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip. Meanwhile, last year's Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro models are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

The tech firm was earlier expected to equip the Oppo Find X10 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. This year's MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, which is built on a 2nm process, features three efficiency cores clocked at 3.10GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.35GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Oppo Find X10 Ultra will be launched next year with a triple rear camera unit. It will reportedly feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with Samsung's HPA or HPU sensor. It could also ship with the LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. The phone is said to be under testing with a 1/1.12-inch primary sensor, paired with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel periscope camera, offering up to 10x optical zoom. It might also sport a 200-megapixel ultrawide with Samsung's HP5 sensor.

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OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and camera-first aesthetic design
  • Tundra Umber > Canyon Orange colour, every time
  • Excellent display
  • Class-leading performance
  • Stunning camera setup, especially the main sensor
  • Excellent battery
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option
  • Videos still leave scope for improvement
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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