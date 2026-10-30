Oppo Find X10 series was recently launched in India, comprising the Oppo Find X10 and the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. Both smartphones are powered by different MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipsets. Now, leaks regarding the Oppo Find X10 Ultra, which could replace the Find X10 Pro Max as the company's flagship phone, have started surfacing online. The phone is said to bring multiple camera upgrades over the Find X10 Pro Max and its predecessor, the Find X9 Ultra. According to a report, the rumoured smartphone will be equipped with a flagship MediaTek chipset, unlike its predecessor, which was launched with a Snapdragon SoC.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) has claimed that the Oppo Find X10 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. If this is true, the tech firm could be changing its chipset strategy for the flagship Ultra series handsets. For reference, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which was launched earlier this year, is equipped with last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Apart from this, the two existing Oppo Find X10 series smartphones are powered by different MediaTek chipsets, which marked another strategic shift for the company. The Oppo Find X10 features the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC, while the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip. Meanwhile, last year's Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro models are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

The tech firm was earlier expected to equip the Oppo Find X10 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. This year's MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, which is built on a 2nm process, features three efficiency cores clocked at 3.10GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.35GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Oppo Find X10 Ultra will be launched next year with a triple rear camera unit. It will reportedly feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with Samsung's HPA or HPU sensor. It could also ship with the LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. The phone is said to be under testing with a 1/1.12-inch primary sensor, paired with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel periscope camera, offering up to 10x optical zoom. It might also sport a 200-megapixel ultrawide with Samsung's HP5 sensor.

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