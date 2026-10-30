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Gemini Now Lets Users Create and Edit PDFs, Documents, Presentations Directly in Chat

Google said that the new update makes it easier to work on documents and study materials without repeatedly switching between different apps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 12:42 IST
Gemini Now Lets Users Create and Edit PDFs, Documents, Presentations Directly in Chat

Photo Credit: Google

The new file creation and editing capabilities are available to all users

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Highlights
  • Users can create and edit PDFs, Docs, and slides in chat
  • PDF editing is available on both web and mobile platforms
  • Gemini Notebook adds hundreds of free digital textbooks
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Google announced new capabilities for the Gemini app on Thursday. The Mountain View-based tech giant has introduced new tools that let users create, preview, and edit documents, PDFs, presentations, spreadsheets, and other files directly within a chat. As per the company, users can make changes to generated files, highlight specific sections to ask questions, and request edits to text and visuals without leaving the conversation. Google is also expanding access to free textbooks in Gemini Notebook.

Gemini Can Now Create and Edit Documents, PDFs, Presentations and More

In a blog post, Google said that the new update makes it easier to work on documents and study materials without repeatedly switching between different apps. Users can ask Gemini to generate files, open them in a full-screen view, and type edits directly. They can also highlight specific text to ask questions about it or request changes to selected sections. Gemini can refine both text and visuals in supported files.

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The company is making PDF preview and editing available on the web and mobile versions of the Gemini app. However, support for other formats, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, slide decks, Markdown files, TXT files, and code, will be limited to the web.

Google has also demonstrated how the feature can be used for studying. The company said that users can upload handwritten lecture notes and ask Gemini to turn them into a PDF study guide. They can then manually edit the generated document, highlight sections for further questions, or ask the AI assistant to modify particular text or visuals.

The new file creation and editing capabilities are available to all users in every language in which the Gemini app is supported.

Gemini Notebook Adds Free Textbooks for Students

Separately, Google announced the expansion of its Expert Intelligence initiative, which was introduced last month. The feature, notably, helps users engage with trusted sources through its AI products. According to Google, its latest update brings hundreds of textbooks from providers in the US and India to Gemini Notebook at no charge.

The available sources include OpenStax, Open Textbook Library, and S Chand Publishing. Students can add textbooks to their notebooks and receive answers grounded directly in the selected material. They can also access inline citations and links to the original sources.

Apart from this, Gemini Notebook can turn textbook content into study guides, practice quizzes, flashcards, and other learning materials tailored to students' needs. To access the catalogue, users can open a notebook in Gemini, select Add sources, and then choose Textbooks to browse the available titles.

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Further reading: Gemini, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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