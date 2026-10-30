Apple launched its first touchscreen MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR panel earlier this week, during the company's ‘Pro and Tell' event. The new model is offered with M5 Pro and M5 Max chip options and ships with macOS 27.2. Apple was expected to overhaul macOS to make it more touch-friendly for the MacBook Pro, but a new report suggests that the company has not made drastic changes to the operating system. An Apple employee reportedly indicated that the company could roll out additional refinements with macOS 28 next year.

More Refinements Coming to macOS

Bloomberg's Chris Welch reports that Apple is taking a measured approach to introducing touch capabilities to macOS. The latest version of the operating system does not include any sweeping changes to make the OS more touch-friendly, and laptops can be controlled with multi-finger gestures.

"An Apple employee answering press questions at Wednesday's event said the company is only getting started optimising macOS for a touch screen. I'd expect a slew of refinements to arrive alongside macOS 28 next year, much in the way the iPhone Duo's user experience will inevitably evolve with iOS 28," the report added.

The report claims that navigating macOS with touch is difficult because of the set of “stoplight” controls located in the top-left corner of every window. These buttons are small, making them difficult to tap accurately with a finger. Apple briefly enlarges all three circles when users interact with them to avoid accidental clicks. The report says the "animation is a bit sluggish.

When users interact with the screen using touch, macOS automatically increases the spacing between items in vertical menus to make it easier to tap without added efforT.

MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display is offered with M5 Pro and M5 Max chip options. It will go on sale November 6, starting at Rs. 3,49,900 for the base variant with M5 Pro chip. It supports multi-touch gestures. It packs up to a 100Wh battery and includes Apple's N1 networking chip. The laptop is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes.