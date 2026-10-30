Technology News
English Edition

Apple Taking a Gradual Approach to Bring Touchscreen Capabilities to macOS: Report

Apple is expected to introduce touch-related improvements to macOS in the coming years.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 12:48 IST
Apple Taking a Gradual Approach to Bring Touchscreen Capabilities to macOS: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display price in India starts at Rs. 3,49,900

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple is taking a gradual approach to bring touch support to OS
  • MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display is offered in M5 Pro and M5 Max chip
  • s. It will go on sale November 6
Advertisement

Apple launched its first touchscreen MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR panel earlier this week, during the company's ‘Pro and Tell' event. The new model is offered with M5 Pro and M5 Max chip options and ships with macOS 27.2. Apple was expected to overhaul macOS to make it more touch-friendly for the MacBook Pro, but a new report suggests that the company has not made drastic changes to the operating system. An Apple employee reportedly indicated that the company could roll out additional refinements with macOS 28 next year. 

More Refinements Coming to macOS

Bloomberg's Chris Welch reports that Apple is taking a measured approach to introducing touch capabilities to macOS. The latest version of the operating system does not include any sweeping changes to make the OS more touch-friendly, and laptops can be controlled with multi-finger gestures.

VoltApple Discussion
Explore More...

"An Apple employee answering press questions at Wednesday's event said the company is only getting started optimising macOS for a touch screen. I'd expect a slew of refinements to arrive alongside macOS 28 next year, much in the way the iPhone Duo's user experience will inevitably evolve with iOS 28," the report added.

The report claims that navigating macOS with touch is difficult because of the set of “stoplight” controls located in the top-left corner of every window. These buttons are small, making them difficult to tap accurately with a finger. Apple briefly enlarges all three circles when users interact with them to avoid accidental clicks. The report says the "animation is a bit sluggish.

When users interact with the screen using touch, macOS automatically increases the spacing between items in vertical menus to make it easier to tap without added efforT.

MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display is offered with M5 Pro and M5 Max chip options. It will go on sale November 6, starting at Rs. 3,49,900 for the base variant with M5 Pro chip. It supports multi-touch gestures. It packs up to a 100Wh battery and includes Apple's N1 networking chip. The laptop is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, macOS, MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display, MacBook Pro 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Gemini Now Lets Users Create and Edit PDFs, Documents, Presentations Directly in Chat

Related Stories

Apple Taking a Gradual Approach to Bring Touchscreen Capabilities to macOS: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches Four Voice-Only Prepaid Plans in India
  2. Karbonn Confirmed to Return to India With These Two Smartphones
  3. OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, Ace 7 With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at These Prices
  4. Zomato to Introduce Mehmaan Mode to Hide Food Prices
  5. WhatsApp Introduces Four New Features for Group Chats
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Announces 2027 Product Roadmap, Plans to Launch Over Twice as Many Smartphones Next Year
  2. Android 16 Leads With 25.4 Percent Share as Android 17 Adoption Remains at 1 Percent: Report
  3. Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Reportedly Receive BIS Certification Ahead of India Launch
  4. Meta’s New Style Sketch App Uses AI to Recommend Outfits From Clothes You Already Own
  5. WhatsApp Update Adds Four New Group Chat Features, Including Permanent Message Pins
  6. OpenAI Explains Four-Layer Safety System to Detect Misaligned AI Behaviour
  7. Google Adds Free Textbooks to Gemini Notebook With Study Guides, Quizzes in India, US
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches Four Voice-Only Prepaid Plans in India a Month After TRAI Mandate
  9. Spotify to Launch Its AI-powered Music Remix Service in 2027: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 17F 5G Receives NBTC Certification Ahead of Global Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »