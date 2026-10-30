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Samsung Announces AI-powered Sleep Apnea Detection on Galaxy Watches and Ring: Here’s How It Works

The new MDFS-approved, AI-powered sleep apnea detection feature will roll out in November.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 12:41 IST
Samsung Announces AI-powered Sleep Apnea Detection on Galaxy Watches and Ring: Here’s How It Works

Samsung’s standard sleep apnea detection feature was introduced with its Galaxy Watch 4

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Highlights
  • Samsung introduced its sleep apnea risk detection feature back in 2024
  • The upgraded tool uses AI to keep track of breathing disruptions
  • The company says that the feature will remain an awareness tool
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Samsung is now introducing an upgraded version of its sleep apnea risk detection tool for its Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Ring wearables. The upgraded tool which was first made available with the Galaxy Watch 4 will now use AI to track and detect breathing disruptions when a user sleeps. Like the previous feature, this one too requires training the model with at least five hours of sleep before they can get results. Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder where breathing disruptions can impact sleep quality. These disruptions can be caused due to a number of reasons and result in loud snoring, morning headache, daytime fatigue and more.

Samsung Introduces AI-powered Sleep Apnea Detection on Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Ring

The earlier US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved sleep apnea feature has been available in several countries across the globe on Samsung wearables including select Galaxy Watch models and its Galaxy Ring.

The upgraded feature does not just detect regular signs of sleep apnea (which is what the old version used), but also adds AI to the mix. According to Samsung (in Korean), an AI algorithm constantly tracks sleep disruptions and now sorts them into three levels based on frequency. Currently these have been defined as mild, occasional and frequent. Samsung claims that its upgraded AI-powered sleep apnea risk detection feature has been approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea. The currently available feature only detects the presence or absence of signs of sleep apnea.

Samsung in its report claims numbers by the National Sleep Foundation in the USA, which states that about 25 percent of men and 10 percent of women suffer from sleep apnea. However, there is a significant number of people who are unaware of it, which poses a bigger health risk in the long run. Sleep apnea is often connected with hypertension, arrhythmia, and stroke.

The company claims that its new AI-based sleep apnea detection feature will first roll-out in South Korea starting November. Samsung will make the feature available on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 series and the Galaxy Ring. The roll-out will then gradually be extended to the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 8 series devices equipped with WearOS 7.0 and higher through future firmware updates. Once available, users will have to wear their Galaxy wearable for at least 5 hours of sleep twice within 10 days before the system can deliver results.

Even though Samsung says that its AI-based sleep apnea detection delivers far better results, the brand claims that it is meant to detect and sleep apnea for users with no history of the disorder and does not “replace professional medical diagnosis or counseling”.

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Further reading: Samsung Sleep Apnea Detection, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Ring
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Samsung Announces AI-powered Sleep Apnea Detection on Galaxy Watches and Ring: Here’s How It Works
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