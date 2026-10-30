Bethesda is gearing up to announce the official title of The Elder Scrolls 6. The RPG, which was revealed over eight years ago, is reportedly officially called The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma had alluded to the ‘Sentinal' subtitle in August after seeing an internal demo of the game.

According to a report in The Verge, which cites sources familiar with Bethesda's plans, the studio could announce the official title of the next Elder Scrolls game as early as next month. November 11 will mark 15 years of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The announcement on The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel could arrive close to that date.

Bethesda will only announce the official title of the Skyrim sequel and keep other details under wraps, as per the report. The company has not shared any details about the RPG beyond the brief teaser that was shown at E3 2018. The long-awaited title has been in development for years.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Story Details

According to the report, The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel will be set in Hammerfell, a region on the fictional continent of Tamriel. Additionally, the report claimed that Sentinel would be the first game to dive into the history and secrets of the titular Elder Scrolls, the ancient artifacts that prophesize the events of the series.

Bethesda has not yet announced a release window for The Elder Scrolls 6.

In August, Sharma confirmed she had seen a live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls 6 at Bethesda. The Xbox chief was left impressed with the “incredible” scale and grandeur of the game. “The story is even greater,” she said in a social media post after seeing the playthrough.

Sharma did not reveal details from the demo, but hinted at the official title by calling the game “The Elder Scrolls VI: ********”—an eight-letter subtitle that lines up with “Sentinel”.

Earlier this year, Bethesda director Todd Howard said that development on the game was “going well” and the studio was nearing in on a “big milestone” internally. The Elder Scrolls 6 entered its early development stage in 2023.

In addition to The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda is working on multiple Fallout games, alongside updates for Starfield.