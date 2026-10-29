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Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026: Top Deals on Apple’s iPhone 17, iPhone 18 Pro Max and More

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with select credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 15:23 IST
Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026: Top Deals on Apple’s iPhone 17, iPhone 18 Pro Max and More

iPhone 18 Pro features an 18-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 is offering cashback on orders
  • You can save up to Rs. 20,000 on an iPhone 17
  • Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 started on October 28
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Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 started on October 28. This is the e-commerce giant's second festive sale event. During the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026, the company is offering various devices at discounted prices, like smartphones, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), smartwatches, washing machines, refrigerators, and other home appliances. Flipkart has also listed multiple iPhone models from Apple at relatively low prices, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 15, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air. On top of direct price cuts, the company is also offering instant discounts on select credit and debit cards.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 Offers on iPhone Models

If you are planning to buy a new iPhone, the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 is offering seven different models at discounted prices. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI debit and credit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Moreover, buyers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 in addition to the value of their old handset. Apart from smartphones, the e-commerce platform is offering Apple's iCloud+ subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 749 for 12 months, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 900.

You can get the iPhone 17, which was launched in September last year, at a discounted price of Rs. 79,999. This marks a discount of Rs. 20,000 from its retail price of Rs. 99,900. The effective price accounts for a direct price cut of Rs. 8,000, a credit card discount of Rs. 7,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000. Similarly, the iPhone 15 is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 59,999, coming down from its selling price of Rs. 69,999, accounting for a Rs. 5,000 credit card discount and a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus.

Here's the list of all iPhone models available at discounted prices during the ongoing Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026. The sale prices mentioned below account for the additional credit card discounts and exchange bonuses, apart from the direct price cuts.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026: Best Deals on iPhone Models

Product List Price Sale Price Product Link
iPhone 17 Rs. 99,900 Rs. 79,999 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 69,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now
iPhone 18 Pro Max Rs. 1,79,900 Rs. 1,73,900 Buy Now
iPhone 18 Pro Rs. 1,64,900 Rs. 1,58,900 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 1,42,900 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,27,900 Buy Now
iPhone Air Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 99,900 Buy Now
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iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Excellent sustained performance
  • Versatile cameras with new Pro controls and amazing video recording support
  • Excellent display
  • Faster wired charging
  • Bad
  • Design-wise, too similar to the 17 Pro Max
  • Large and noticeably heavy
  • Expensive, especially in India
  • Limited real-world gains from the new camera hardware
  • Long-range zoom still trails some rivals
Read detailed Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A20 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 27
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
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Further reading: Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026, Flipkart, iPhone 17, iPhone 15, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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