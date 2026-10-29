Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 started on October 28. This is the e-commerce giant's second festive sale event. During the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026, the company is offering various devices at discounted prices, like smartphones, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), smartwatches, washing machines, refrigerators, and other home appliances. Flipkart has also listed multiple iPhone models from Apple at relatively low prices, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 15, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air. On top of direct price cuts, the company is also offering instant discounts on select credit and debit cards.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 Offers on iPhone Models

If you are planning to buy a new iPhone, the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 is offering seven different models at discounted prices. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI debit and credit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Moreover, buyers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 in addition to the value of their old handset. Apart from smartphones, the e-commerce platform is offering Apple's iCloud+ subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 749 for 12 months, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 900.

You can get the iPhone 17, which was launched in September last year, at a discounted price of Rs. 79,999. This marks a discount of Rs. 20,000 from its retail price of Rs. 99,900. The effective price accounts for a direct price cut of Rs. 8,000, a credit card discount of Rs. 7,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000. Similarly, the iPhone 15 is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 59,999, coming down from its selling price of Rs. 69,999, accounting for a Rs. 5,000 credit card discount and a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus.

Here's the list of all iPhone models available at discounted prices during the ongoing Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026. The sale prices mentioned below account for the additional credit card discounts and exchange bonuses, apart from the direct price cuts.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026: Best Deals on iPhone Models

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.