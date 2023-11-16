Technology News
  Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November; Said to Get Similar Specifications as Lava Agni 2 5G

Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November; Said to Get Similar Specifications as Lava Agni 2 5G

Lava Agni 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 November 2023 14:17 IST
Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November; Said to Get Similar Specifications as Lava Agni 2 5G

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Agni 2S is said to be a variant of the Lava Agni 2 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 2 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display
  • The handset features a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup
  • The Lava Agni 2 5G supports 66W wired fast-charging
Lava Agni 2 5G was launched in India earlier this year in May. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging support. It is also equipped with a curved AMOLED 120Hz display and a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Agni 2 succeeded the Lava Agni 5G, which was launched in November 2021. A tipster claims that the company is expected to introduce a new Agni 2S model and has suggested the likely features of the purported handset.

A 91Mobiles report states that tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggested that Lava Agni 2S is expected to launch in India in November. The report added that the rumoured handset is said to feature similar specifications to that of the Lava Agni 2 but will likely come with a different chipset. Not much more is known about the handset, but it is speculated that additional details will be revealed closer to the date of launch.

Offered in Heather, Iron and Viridian colour options, the Lava Agni 2 5G is priced in India at Rs. 19,999 for its sole 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone can be purchased in the country via the Amazon website. The phone comes with a quad rear camera unit housed in a big circular module on the top centre of the back panel.

Sporting a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2220x1080 pixels) curved AMOLED display, the Lava Agni 2 5G comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ergonomic 3D dual-curved panel and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM — expandable virtually up to 16GB — and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with stock Android 13.

The quad rear camera unit of the Lava Agni 2 5G features a 50-megapixel 1.0-micron primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display houses a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Lava Agni 2 5G packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging which claims to charge the handset from zero to 50 percent in under 16 minutes. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The dual SIM-supported handset also supports 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, Beidou, Galileo and Glonass connectivity. Weighing 210 grams, it measures 164.15mm x 74.7mm x 8.75mm in size.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
