Samsung Galaxy S24 series is speculated to launch globally soon. The lineup is likely to include the base Galaxy S24, a Galaxy S24 Plus and a Galaxy S24 Ultra model. The phones are said to succeed the Galaxy S23 models, which were unveiled earlier this year in February. While the South Korean company has not yet officially confirmed the launch date, its next generation of flagship Galaxy S series has been tipped to be launched on January 17 at an Unpacked event in the US. Several reports and certification site listings have suggested many key details about the Galaxy S24 handsets. Design renders of the phones have also been leaked. Now, a report suggests a new lock screen widget for the popular photo sharing app Instagram may arrive with the purported smartphones.

A user on X, Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a), shared a screenshot that suggested that the Galaxy S24 will allow an Instagram camera shortcut on its lock screen. Once a Galaxy S24 user opens the Instagram application for the first time, a pop-up dialogue box will offer them the choice to turn on Instagram Camera shortcut on their handsets, according to the image.

Photo Credit: X/ @alex193a

Notably, the shortcut is not for the Instagram application in general, but specifically only the Instagram Camera. If true, it will be one of the few non-system apps to have a lock screen widget on Android smartphones. It is speculated that the Galaxy S24 phones will get this update with the One UI 6.1 OS version, which is expected to release alongside the upcoming flagship smartphones.

Leaked images of Galaxy S24 dummy units have previously given us an idea of what the phones may look like. The handsets appear with minor adjustments over the preceding Galaxy S23 models. The external metal frames of the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones are seen with rounded edges instead of sharp ones. The sides of the phones also appear flat.

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the model number SM-S928N may launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The Korean version of the base Galaxy S24 model, on the other hand, is likely to come with an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24 models are said to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.0 skin.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.