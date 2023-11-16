Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get Instagram Camera Shortcut on Lock Screen

Samsung Galaxy S24 models could come with in-house Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 November 2023 12:36 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Leaked design renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 (pictured) shows slim bezels

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series may launch on January 17
  • The lineup is likely to have a base, a Plus and an Ultra model
  • The Galaxy S24 models are likely to retain Galaxy S23 design language
Samsung Galaxy S24 series is speculated to launch globally soon. The lineup is likely to include the base Galaxy S24, a Galaxy S24 Plus and a Galaxy S24 Ultra model. The phones are said to succeed the Galaxy S23 models, which were unveiled earlier this year in February. While the South Korean company has not yet officially confirmed the launch date, its next generation of flagship Galaxy S series has been tipped to be launched on January 17 at an Unpacked event in the US. Several reports and certification site listings have suggested many key details about the Galaxy S24 handsets. Design renders of the phones have also been leaked. Now, a report suggests a new lock screen widget for the popular photo sharing app Instagram may arrive with the purported smartphones.

A user on X, Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a), shared a screenshot that suggested that the Galaxy S24 will allow an Instagram camera shortcut on its lock screen. Once a Galaxy S24 user opens the Instagram application for the first time, a pop-up dialogue box will offer them the choice to turn on Instagram Camera shortcut on their handsets, according to the image.

galaxy S24 series instagram inline insta

Photo Credit: X/ @alex193a

 

Notably, the shortcut is not for the Instagram application in general, but specifically only the Instagram Camera. If true, it will be one of the few non-system apps to have a lock screen widget on Android smartphones. It is speculated that the Galaxy S24 phones will get this update with the One UI 6.1 OS version, which is expected to release alongside the upcoming flagship smartphones.

Leaked images of Galaxy S24 dummy units have previously given us an idea of what the phones may look like. The handsets appear with minor adjustments over the preceding Galaxy S23 models. The external metal frames of the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones are seen with rounded edges instead of sharp ones. The sides of the phones also appear flat.

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the model number SM-S928N may launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The Korean version of the base Galaxy S24 model, on the other hand, is likely to come with an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24 models are said to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.0 skin.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
