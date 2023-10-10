Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Updated: 10 October 2023 17:26 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is available now at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is currently live for all users
  • Redmi Note 12 5G is available with a price tag of Rs. 19,499
  • Lava Agni 2 5G is currently listed for Rs. 19,999 on Amazon
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently underway with great offers and discounts on a wide range of products. The e-commerce website has tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts. If you are on a tight budget and looking to upgrade to a smartphone with better camera features, the ongoing sale currently offers plenty of choices.

Here we've handpicked some of the interesting deals on the best camera smartphones under Rs. 20,000. This ranges from OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to Redmi Note 12 5G. Shoppers are advised to compare prices with Flipkart's ongoing Big Billion Days Sale 2023 before placing the order.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is available in the sale at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,000. Interested buyers can also avail of Rs. 300 cashback and Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. Further, Amazon is providing a Rs. 500 coupon discounts as well. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G packs a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. It runs on a Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Vivo T2 5G

Vivo T2 5G is available for Rs. 19,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) during the ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Interested customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 for purchases made using an SBI credit card. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 18,800. The Vivo T2 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It offers up to 8GB of virtual RAM as well.

Buy now at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is listed with a discounted price tag in the ongoing sale. It can be purchased at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Shoppers can save up to Rs. 1,000 through SBI bank-based offers. Exchanging your old smartphone will lower the price of the handset by up to Rs. 17,000. The Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It runs on an Exynos 1280 SoC and sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Realme 11 5G

The Realme 11 5G is selling at Rs. 19,369 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 1,000. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods. The Realme 11 5G flaunts a dual rear camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Buy now at Rs. 19,369 (MRP Rs. 20,999)

Lava Agni 2 5G

Lava Agni 2 5G is currently listed for Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000. Further, there is up to Rs. 18,800 exchange offers as well. The Lava Agni 2 5G has a quad camera unit at the back that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Buy now at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G is available with a price tag of Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. There is an additional cashback of Rs. 1,250 for customers purchasing the phone using SBI cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, there is a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 18,500. The Redmi Note 12 5G has a 48-megapixel AI-backed triple rear camera unit. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Buy now at Rs. 19,499 (MRP Rs. 23,999)

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Lava Agni 2 5G

Lava Agni 2 5G

Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2220x2080 pixels
Vivo T2 5G

Vivo T2 5G

Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
