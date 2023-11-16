Threads — the text-based microblogging platform that competes with X (formerly Twitter) — is testing support for tags, a popular feature on the rival messaging service. Tags function in a similar manner as hashtags on X, but do not include the hash symbol. Meta has also put some limitations on the use of tags on the service. The new tags feature could pave the way for support for trending topics on Threads — another feature that is widely used on X.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature was in testing via Threads posts, stating that users in Australia that are part of a test will now be able to tag topics to categorise them. These tags can be based on a specific interest or theme, which suggests that they will work in a similar fashion to hashtags on Twitter.

Three screenshots of the user interface shared by Mosseri show a hash button that appears to the right of the microphone button in the post composer on the Threads app. When the button is tapped, you can start typing a word and the app will make suggestions to add a tag which appears in blue as a hyperlink on the post. However, it appears that you can only add one tag to a post, unlike platforms like X or Mastodon.

It's also worth noting that the suggestions for tags that appear when you are trying to add one to your post will also display the number of posts that include that tag. Threads does not currently offer a dedicated section for trending tags or topics, but the addition of tag support suggests that a trending section could eventually make its way to the app.

Earlier this week, Meta announced it was rolling out support for the ability for users to delete their Threads profile without deleting their Instagram account. Nearly five months after the service was launched, users will be able to delete their Threads profiles with no impact on their Instagram account — instead of just deactivating their account on the text-based social platform.

