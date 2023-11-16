Technology News

Threads Begins Testing Interactive Tags Without Hash Symbol: All You Need to Know

Meta's decision to include post counts for tags on Threads hints at the arrival of a trending section on the platform.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 November 2023 13:19 IST
Threads Begins Testing Interactive Tags Without Hash Symbol: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Threads/ Adam Mosseri

Threads users in Australia can now add tags to posts as part of a test

Highlights
  • Threads is finally adding support for tags on the microblogging service
  • Rival X (formerly Twitter) supports both hashtags and a trending section
  • Meta says users in Australia will have access to tags as part of a test
Advertisement

Threads — the text-based microblogging platform that competes with X (formerly Twitter) — is testing support for tags, a popular feature on the rival messaging service. Tags function in a similar manner as hashtags on X, but do not include the hash symbol. Meta has also put some limitations on the use of tags on the service. The new tags feature could pave the way for support for trending topics on Threads — another feature that is widely used on X.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature was in testing via Threads posts, stating that users in Australia that are part of a test will now be able to tag topics to categorise them. These tags can be based on a specific interest or theme, which suggests that they will work in a similar fashion to hashtags on Twitter.

Three screenshots of the user interface shared by Mosseri show a hash button that appears to the right of the microphone button in the post composer on the Threads app. When the button is tapped, you can start typing a word and the app will make suggestions to add a tag which appears in blue as a hyperlink on the post. However, it appears that you can only add one tag to a post, unlike platforms like X or Mastodon.

It's also worth noting that the suggestions for tags that appear when you are trying to add one to your post will also display the number of posts that include that tag. Threads does not currently offer a dedicated section for trending tags or topics, but the addition of tag support suggests that a trending section could eventually make its way to the app.

Earlier this week, Meta announced it was rolling out support for the ability for users to delete their Threads profile without deleting their Instagram account. Nearly five months after the service was launched, users will be able to delete their Threads profiles with no impact on their Instagram account — instead of just deactivating their account on the text-based social platform. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Threads, Adam Mosseri, Instagram, Threads features, Threads tags, Threads trending posts, Tags, X, Twitter
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Bitcoin Rebounds to Trade Over $37,000, Most Loss-Ridden Altcoins See Recoveries

Related Stories

Threads Begins Testing Interactive Tags Without Hash Symbol: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Unveils Maia, Cobalt Chips for AI Computing at Ignite 2023
  2. Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  3. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  4. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  5. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Series With Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on This Date
  7. How Much Google Paid to Make Its Play Store the Default on Samsung Phones
  8. Apple Is Extending Free Support for Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14
  9. Oppo Pad Air 2 Will Debut on This Date Alongside Oppo Reno 11 Series
  10. Dummy Units of Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Surface Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Threads Begins Testing Interactive Tags Without Hash Symbol: All You Need to Know
  2. Bitcoin Rebounds to Trade Over $37,000, Most Loss-Ridden Altcoins See Recoveries
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get Instagram Camera Shortcut on Lock Screen
  4. TRAI Warns Against 'Illegal' Fraudulent Calls Threatening Number Disconnection
  5. Oppo Pad Air 2 Launch Set for November 23, Might Get 11.4-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery
  6. iPhone 14 Users Get Free One-Year Extension for Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature
  7. Microsoft Ignite 2023: Maia, Cobalt AI Chips to Power Copilot and Azure Services Announced
  8. Redmi Note 13R Pro Price, Specifications Tipped by Chinese Telecom Operator Ahead of Launch
  9. [Update] India Vs New Zealand Semi-Final Match Records 5.3 Crore Concurrent Viewers on Disney+ Hotstar
  10. YouTube to Remove AI-Generated Content That Impersonates Individuals, Label Synthetic Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »