Lava O2 was launched in India on Friday (March 22) as the latest budget offering by Lava International. The new handset runs on Unisoc T616 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The Lava O2 features an HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It includes a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Lava O2 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature.

Lava O2 price in India, availability

The price of Lava O2 has been set at Rs. 8,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. As an introductory offer, Lava is offering the phone with a Rs. 500 discount. It will go on sale starting March 27 at 12:00 (IST) through Amazon and Lava e-store in Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold colour options.

Lava O2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava O2 runs on Android 13 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 269ppi pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch cutout in the centre. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. Through the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB with additional unused storage.

Lava O2 comes with an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit with LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with a screen flash.

Lava O2

Photo Credit: Lava

The Lava O2 packs 128GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPRS, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It supports a face unlock feature as well. The phone gets accelerometer, ambient Light, and proximity sensor.

Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava O2 with support for 18W charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 38 hours of talk time and a standby time of up to 500 hours within a single charge. It measures 165x76.1x8.7mm and weighs 200 grams.

