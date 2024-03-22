Technology News
Lava O2 With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava O2 runs on octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2024 17:05 IST
Lava O2 With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava O2 comes in Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Lava O2 is the latest budget offering by Lava International
  • It packs 128GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage
  • Lava O2 comes in three different colour options
Lava O2 was launched in India on Friday (March 22) as the latest budget offering by Lava International. The new handset runs on Unisoc T616 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The Lava O2 features an HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It includes a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Lava O2 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature.

Lava O2 price in India, availability

The price of Lava O2 has been set at Rs. 8,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. As an introductory offer, Lava is offering the phone with a Rs. 500 discount. It will go on sale starting March 27 at 12:00 (IST) through Amazon and Lava e-store in Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold colour options.

Lava O2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava O2 runs on Android 13 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 269ppi pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch cutout in the centre. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. Through the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB with additional unused storage.

Lava O2 comes with an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit with LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with a screen flash.

royal gold lava o2 Lava O2

Lava O2
Photo Credit: Lava

The Lava O2 packs 128GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPRS, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It supports a face unlock feature as well. The phone gets accelerometer, ambient Light, and proximity sensor.

Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava O2 with support for 18W charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 38 hours of talk time and a standby time of up to 500 hours within a single charge. It measures 165x76.1x8.7mm and weighs 200 grams.

Lava O2

Lava O2

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Lava O2, Lava O2 Price in india, Lava O2 Specifications, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
