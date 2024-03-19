Technology News

Lava O2 Set to Launch in India on March 22; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras

Lava O2 is confirmed to run on an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2024 19:05 IST
Lava O2 Set to Launch in India on March 22; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava O2 will support 18W fast charging

Highlights
  • Lava O2 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • It will go on sale via Amazon
  • Lava O2's display has a hole punch cutout in the centre
Advertisement

Lava O2 India launch will take place this week, the domestic smartphone brand announced via X on Tuesday (March 19). Lava has released official teasers, revealing the design and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is confirmed to be sold via Amazon and a microsite for the smartphone is now live on the e-commerce website. The Lava O2 will run on a Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It is teased to come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

The Lava O2 will be unveiled on March 22 at 12:00pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed via the company's official YouTube channel. Interested users can register for the event by entering their mobile number and name here. The handset is confirmed to be available for purchase from Amazon.

As per the teaser videos and posts by Lava, the Lava A2 appears to have a boxy form factor with power and volume rocker buttons located on the left edge. The display has a hole punch cutout in the top centre to house the selfie shooter. The back panel is seen with a square-shaped camera setup with dual sensors— similar to what we saw on the Lava Yuva 3 Pro. The handset is confirmed to run on an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC.

As per the Amazon listing for the Lava O2, the handset has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is claimed to have scored over 2,50,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking website. It has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is confirmed to support 18W fast charging.

The Lava O2 was earlier spotted on Amazon in a Majestic Purple shade with specifications including a 6.5-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. However, the product page is taken down at the time of writing this article.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava O2, Lava O2 Specifications, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Watch GS 4 With Up to 14 Days Battery Life Debuts Alongside Honor Band 9: Price, Specifications
Lava O2 Set to Launch in India on March 22; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing to Unveil Something New on March 20, Will Be an 'Industry First'
  2. Apple Tipped to Announce New iPad Models next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G India Launch Tipped; Live Images Surface Online
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With Sony IMX890 Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Samsung's Cheaper Galaxy Foldable to Cost Lot Less than Expected: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6 Could Get Advanced AI Features: Report
  7. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 With 108-Megapixel Cameras Debut: See Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Grabs Attention of World’s Largest Pension Fund Based in Japan
  2. Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Said to Be Delayed to First Quarter of 2027
  3. Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch With NFC for Contactless Payments Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Lava O2 Set to Launch in India on March 22; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras
  5. Honor Watch GS 4 With Up to 14 Days Battery Life Debuts Alongside Honor Band 9: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Offer 100W SuperVOOC Charging; Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Truecaller Rolls Out New AI Feature to Offer Better Protection From Spam Calls
  8. Nothing to Unveil Something New on March 20, Carl Pei Says It's an 'Industry First'
  9. Google Chrome for Android Reportedly Adds Support for Third-Party Password Managers
  10. Samsung’s Cheaper Galaxy Foldable to Cost a Lot Less and Use Cameras From Existing Models: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »