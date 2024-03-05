Lava Blaze Curve 5G was launched in India on Tuesday (March 5) as the latest 5G offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The new handset comes in two colour options and runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G has a 6.67-inch 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Stereo Speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support are the other key features of the new device.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G price in India, availability

The price of Lava Blaze Curve 5G in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The higher variant with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 18,999. It is offered in Iron Glass and Viridian colour options and will go on sale through Amazon, Lava e-store and other retail outlets starting March 11 at 12:00pm IST.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Blaze Curve 5G runs on Android 13 and it is confirmed to receive an upgrade to Android 14 and quarterly security updates for three years. The 5G phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 394ppi pixel density. The display has support for HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Widevine L1. The screen has a hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The latest Lava phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The chipset is claimed to have scored over 5,70,000 on the Antutu benchmarking platform. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 16GB through the virtual RAM feature.

For optics, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G carries a triple rear camera unit with LED flash. The rear camera setup comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with support for EIS (electronic image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, it sports a 32-megapixel camera at the front with a screen flash. The phone comes in 128GB and 256GB internal storage options.

Connectivity options on the Lava Blaze Curve 5G include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, OTG, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It comes with stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. Further, Lava has provided a fingerprint sensor on the handset for authentication. It supports a face unlock feature as well.

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh Lithium-Polymer battery with support for 33W charging via USB Type-C port. The phone measures 161.8x74x8.8mm and weighs 183 grams.

