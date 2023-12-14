Technology News
Lava Yuva 3 Pro With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Yuva 3 Pro runs on an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 December 2023 12:53 IST
Lava Yuva 3 Pro With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Yuva 3 Pro features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Lava Yuva 3 Pro runs on Android 13
  • The onboard memory of the handset can be expanded up to 16GB
  • Lava Yuva 3 Pro features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display
Lava Yuva 3 Pro was launched in India on Thursday (December 14) as the latest budget offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The latest entry-level smartphone comes in three different colour options and has an AG glass back. The Lava Yuva 3 Pro is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. A dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are the other key specifications of the new Lava smartphone.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro price in India, availability

The price of Lava Yuva 3 Pro has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is currently up for sale in Desert Gold, Forest Viridian, and Meadow Purple colour options across Lava's retail network and Lava e-store starting today.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Yuva 3 Pro runs on Android 13. It is confirmed to receive and upgrade to Android 14 and two years of security updates. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 269ppi pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch cutout in the centre to house the selfie shooter. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB with additional unused storage.

For optics, the Lava Yuva 3 Pro carries an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit with LED flash. It supports multiple camera modes including HDR, portrait, panorama, burst, slow motion, night, and time-lapse photography among others. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with a screen flash. The phone comes with 128GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Lava Yuva 3 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPRS, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication. It includes an accelerometer, ambient Light sensor and a proximity sensor. The handset features an AG glass back panel.

Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Yuva 3 Pro with support for 18W charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 38 hours of talk time and a standby time of up to 500 hours within a single charge. It is also claimed to deliver up to 468 minutes of YouTube playback time on a single charge. The handset measures 165x76.1x8.7mm and weighs 200 grams.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
