Lava O2 will be launched in India soon, the company announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. The company has also teased the design of the handset, which is expected to make its debut in the country in the coming days or weeks. The upcoming smartphone from Lava will be available for purchase via Amazon and a listing on the e-commerce website has revealed some of the key specifications of the Lava O2, ahead of its launch in India.

The company's teaser on X shows the handset in a green colourway with a dual rear camera setup located at the top left corner. The camera module is shown to change its appearance when viewed from different angles. There's a small Lava logo on the bottom left corner of the rear panel, which seems to have a matte finish. The brief video also shows that the bottom edge of the Lava O2 houses a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille.

The listing for the Lava O2 on Amazon India does not include product images

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

Meanwhile, a listing for the Lava O2 is now live on Amazon, revealing more details of the smartphone's specifications. It will also be available in a Majestic Purple colourway and the back of the handset will be made of AG Glass, as per the listing, which states that Lava O2 will feature a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

The Amazon listing for the Lava O2 also states that the phone will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 chip paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is claimed to score over 250,000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark test.

The handset will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. It is equipped with a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, as per the product's listing on the e-commerce website. The Lava O2 packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W over a USB Type-C port.

