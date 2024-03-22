Poco F6 has been doing rounds of the rumour mill the past few weeks. The phone has been spotted on certification sites suggesting its imminent India launch. It is said to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Turbo. Neither Redmi nor Poco has officially announced the said handsets yet but several leaks have hinted at their key features. Now, a senior Poco official has teased an upcoming phone with the newest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and reignited speculations that it could be the Poco F6.

Poco Global executive David Liu (@DavidBlueLS) teased the upcoming launch of a Poco handset in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and suggested that the model will be the first global debut of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. He did not confirm the moniker of the upcoming smartphone. It is being speculated to be the Poco F6 since the model has been widely spotted in online certification sites and leaks.

Although the executive mentioned the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro in his post which recently launched in China with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, it is unlikely that the purported Poco model will share any similarities with it, outside of the processor.

Previously, the Poco F6 model has been tipped to launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Turbo, which is expected to be unveiled in China soon. The company has officially teased the launch of a new Redmi series in China but has not yet confirmed the moniker.

Notably, the Redmi Note 13 Turbo has been tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is also likely to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS skin.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.