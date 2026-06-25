The Lava Smart 4 Plus was launched in India on Thursday as the latest affordable smartphone from the domestic company Lava International. The new Lava Smart series phone comes in two colour options and features a 6.75-inch display. The Lava Smart 4 Plus offers an IP64-rated dust and water-resistant build and has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary camera. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc processor and is launched in a single RAM and storage option in the country.

Lava Smart 4 Plus Price in India

In India, the Lava Smart 4 Plus is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. It is offered in Nilgiri blue and Himalayan Silver colour options. It is confirmed to be available across retail outlets in the country.

In a press release, the company also revealed that it will provide doorstep after-sales service for the Lava Smart 4 Plus.

Lava Smart 4 Plus Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Lava Smart 4 Plus runs on Android 15 Go, and the company has promised to provide two years of security updates for this 4G phone. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Lava Smart 4 Plus runs on an octa-core Unisoc 9863a SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. With the virtual RAM feature, the built-in memory can be expanded up to 8GB by utlising unused storage.

For optics, the Lava Smart 4 Plus has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel camera, along with an unspecified auxiliary lens. For selfies and video chats, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the Lava Smart 4 Plus include 4G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.