The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is all set to be launched in India and the global markets soon. Samsung's bi-annual hardware launch event, dubbed Galaxy Unpacked, is scheduled to take place later this month, and the Fold 8 is expected to arrive as the company's long-rumoured wide-foldable book-style foldable. While details officially remain under wraps, leaks have provided us with a glimpse of what could be on offer. The purported handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, and may adopt a wider form factor compared to Samsung's traditional foldable.

As we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Samsung has confirmed that it will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, UK. The keynote will begin at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST) and will be livestreamed via Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's official YouTube channel.

Although Samsung has not explicitly named the devices set to debut, the company has teased the next generation of its foldable lineup. Based on recent reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price in India (Expected)

According to a report by WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could start at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,000) for the base 256GB storage variant. The 512GB version is tipped to cost EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,39,000), while the top-end 1TB variant may be priced at EUR 2,599 (roughly Rs. 2,82,000).

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 debuted in Europe at EUR 2,099, EUR 2,219, and EUR 2,519 for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, respectively. In India, it launched with a starting price of Rs. 1,74,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Features and Specifications (Expected)

Although Samsung has yet to reveal any details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, leaks have also given us an idea of what to expect in terms of features and specifications. Here's what to expect.

Design

Samsung is reportedly giving its book-style foldable a significant redesign this year. Leaked official-looking renders suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will adopt a noticeably shorter and wider form factor compared to its predecessor. The handset could measure 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm when unfolded and 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm when folded

The handset is tipped to weigh 201g. If accurate, it would make the purported foldable about 14g lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Leaks have suggested that Samsung is focusing on making the next-generation foldable noticeably lighter than its predecessor.

Leaked renders show the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 in Cream, Graphite, and Lavender colour options. The tech giant is also expected to offer a Pistachio finish exclusively through the Samsung online store.

Display

Per reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could feature a 5.5-inch QHD+ cover display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. This is likely to mark a notable departure from the taller, narrower screens seen on previous Galaxy Fold models.

On the inside, the handset is tipped to sport a 7.6-inch QHD+ foldable display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Both screens will likely use Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panels with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The processor is likely to be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

The purported foldable is expected to ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box, which has been in beta for some time. New Galaxy AI features could also be introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Cameras

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to retain a triple rear camera setup, although the standard model may not receive the same imaging upgrades as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The purported wide foldable may sport a dual 50-megapixel rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

For selfies and video calls, Samsung is said to include a 10-megapixel cover camera alongside another 10-megapixel sensor on the main display.

Battery

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for Super Fast Charging 2.0 and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. Previous leaks have suggested Samsung could equip the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series with 45W wired fast charging, which would be a notable improvement over the 25W charging offered by the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

As always, the specifications are based on unconfirmed reports and should be read with a bit of scepticism. With about two weeks to go for launch, we can expect more details to surface over the coming weeks.