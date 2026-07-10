The Sony RX10 V was launched in the global markets on Thursday as the latest addition to its Cybershot compact camera lineup. As per the company, the fifth-generation model features a ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* 24-600mm F2.4-4.0 lens with 25x optical zoom. It is paired with a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, powered by Sony's proprietary BIONZ XR image processor. Sony has also equipped the camera with an AI processing unit for Real-time Recognition autofocus. It supports up to 4K 120fps video recording.

Sony RX10 V Price, Availability

The price of the Sony RX10 V is set at EUR 2,499 (roughly Rs. 2.72 lakh) in the EU and about GBP 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2.81 lakh) in the UK. It is available for pre-order beginning today. The company has not yet announced India pricing or availability details.

Sony RX10 V Features, Specifications

The Sony RX10 V features a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor with approximately 20.1 effective megapixels, coupled with the BIONZ XR image processing engine. The company has equipped it with a fixed Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens with a 24-600mm equivalent focal range, 25x optical zoom, and an aperture ranging from f2.4 to f4.0. The camera is claimed to support macro photography from 3cm at the wide end to 72cm at the telephoto end.

The compact camera has an integrated AI processing unit which powers Real-time Recognition AF, enabling users to identify and track humans, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains, and aeroplanes. Meanwhile, the built-in Auto recognition mode and human pose estimation technology are said to offer improved subject tracking. In total, the Sony RX10 V offers up to 575 phase-detection autofocus points and can shoot blackout-free bursts at up to 30fps with continuous AF/AE tracking.

For videography, the camera supports 4K recording at up to 120fps with up to 5x slow-motion playback. It also offers features like 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, S-Cinetone, S-Log3, Active Mode image stabilisation, user-imported LUT support, Auto Framing, Time-lapse, and Shot Mark for still extraction. On the audio front, it uses Sony's Multi Interface Shoe, which works with compatible digital microphones.

The Sony RX10 V has a 0.5-inch Quad-VGA OLED electronic viewfinder with 3.68 million dots and 0.78x magnification, alongside a 3.0-inch tilting LCD touchscreen with 1.62 million dots.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The camera supports Sony's Creators' App for wireless file transfers, remote shooting, and software updates. RX10 V is backed by an NP-FZ100 battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 630 still shots on a single charge.