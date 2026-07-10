Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Revealed

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is confirmed to feature a Quad-HD+ LTPO panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 7,000 nits.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2026 16:37 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Max is teased in blue and green colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola will pack a 7,100mAh battery in the Edge 70 Max
  • The Edge 70 Max will support 90W TurboPower charging
  • Motorola will equip the phone with ArcticMesh cooling
Advertisement

Motorola has announced the India launch date of the Edge 70 Max. Alongside the announcement, the company has revealed the smartphone's design and confirmed several key hardware features through a Flipkart microsite. The latest teasers offer a closer look at the upcoming handset, highlighting its performance, display, battery and charging capabilities ahead of its official debut. Additional details, including pricing and camera specifications, are expected to be announced at launch. The phone will join the existing Edge 70 series in the country.

Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Date, Design, Key Specifications Revealed

The Flipkart microsite reveals that the Motorola Edge 70 Max will launch in India on July 15 at 12pm IST. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart following its debut. Images on the Flipkart microsite show the phone with a flat display, slim bezels and a square rear camera module. The handset is shown in light blue and green colour options.

The listing also confirms that the Motorola Edge 70 Max will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The chipset is claimed to deliver a 46 percent improvement in AI-related NPU performance. The phone is also said to achieve an AnTuTu score of more than 3 million, support up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offer on-device AI processing.

The microsite further reveals that the Motorola Edge 70 Max handset will feature an ArcticMesh cooling system with a 5,500sq mm vapour cooling chamber. Motorola claims the thermal solution is designed to distribute heat more efficiently and keep the processor cooler during intensive workloads.

For display, the Motorola Edge 70 Max is confirmed to feature a Quad-HD+ LTPO panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 7,000 nits. The screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Other confirmed display features include a 95.12 percent screen-to-body ratio, DCI-P3 colour gamut support and 10-bit colour output. The microsite also claims support for 120fps gameplay in BGMI on the phone.

Meanwhile, WinFuture's Roland Quandt (‪@rquandt.bsky.social‬) states in a Bluesky post that the Motorola Edge 70 Max may sport a 6.82-inch display.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is also confirmed to pack a 7,100mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 58 hours of battery life. The handset will support 90W TurboPower wired charging. The listing further reveals support for magnetic wireless charging, which Motorola claims is a first in its segment.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Max, Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Max Design, Motorola Edge 70 Max Features, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Intel Core Series 3 Processors: Price, Availability

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Peddi, Ikka, Balti, Dose, The Westies, and More
  2. Government Removes Import Duty on Some Electronics, Smartphone Parts
  3. Itel Zeno 100 Pro, Zeno 100 Lite Teased to Launch in India Soon
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Ports Released on PS4 and PS5
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Max to Launch in India On This Day
  6. HMD Arc 2 Introduced With Upgraded Chip and 5,000mAh Battery: See Price
  7. Sony IER-M500 In-Ear Monitors Launched With 5mm Driver, Hi-Res Audio
  8. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Interpol Traces $122 Million Crypto Wallet Connected to Romance Scam Network
  2. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission Tightens Anti-Phishing Standards for Crypto Platforms
  3. Itel Zeno 100 Pro India Launch Date Announced as Company Teases Zeno 100 Lite Arrival, Key Features
  4. Sony RX10 V Compact Camera Launched With 20.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K 120fps Video Recording and 25x Optical Zoom
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Intel Core Series 3 Processors: Price, Availability
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Ports Released on PS4 and PS5
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra Prices Surface Ahead of Unpacked Launch Event
  9. Bitcoin Holds Above $63,800 as Lower Oil Prices Lift Crypto Market Sentiment
  10. Apple's iPhone Ultra Tipped to Feature Near Crease-Free Foldable Display Using Novel Hinge Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »