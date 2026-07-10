Motorola has announced the India launch date of the Edge 70 Max. Alongside the announcement, the company has revealed the smartphone's design and confirmed several key hardware features through a Flipkart microsite. The latest teasers offer a closer look at the upcoming handset, highlighting its performance, display, battery and charging capabilities ahead of its official debut. Additional details, including pricing and camera specifications, are expected to be announced at launch. The phone will join the existing Edge 70 series in the country.

The Flipkart microsite reveals that the Motorola Edge 70 Max will launch in India on July 15 at 12pm IST. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart following its debut. Images on the Flipkart microsite show the phone with a flat display, slim bezels and a square rear camera module. The handset is shown in light blue and green colour options.

The listing also confirms that the Motorola Edge 70 Max will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The chipset is claimed to deliver a 46 percent improvement in AI-related NPU performance. The phone is also said to achieve an AnTuTu score of more than 3 million, support up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offer on-device AI processing.

The microsite further reveals that the Motorola Edge 70 Max handset will feature an ArcticMesh cooling system with a 5,500sq mm vapour cooling chamber. Motorola claims the thermal solution is designed to distribute heat more efficiently and keep the processor cooler during intensive workloads.

For display, the Motorola Edge 70 Max is confirmed to feature a Quad-HD+ LTPO panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 7,000 nits. The screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Other confirmed display features include a 95.12 percent screen-to-body ratio, DCI-P3 colour gamut support and 10-bit colour output. The microsite also claims support for 120fps gameplay in BGMI on the phone.

Meanwhile, WinFuture's Roland Quandt (‪@rquandt.bsky.social‬) states in a Bluesky post that the Motorola Edge 70 Max may sport a 6.82-inch display.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is also confirmed to pack a 7,100mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 58 hours of battery life. The handset will support 90W TurboPower wired charging. The listing further reveals support for magnetic wireless charging, which Motorola claims is a first in its segment.

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