Lava Yuva Smart With 6.76-inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Yuva Smart sports a 13-megapixel AI rear camera setup with an LED flash.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2025 17:39 IST
Lava Yuva Smart With 6.76-inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Yuva Smart sports a 6.75-inch HD+ screen

Highlights
  • Lava Yuva Smart runs on Android 14 Go out-of-the-box
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W USB Type-C charging
  • The phone is available for purchase in three colourways
Lava Yuva Smart was launched in India on Monday. It is the latest addition to the company's Yuva lineup and is aimed at entry-level smartphone adopters in the Rs. 10,000 and below segment. It features a 6.75-inch screen that supports a refresh rate of 60Hz. Lava claims that the Yuva Smart has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup which gets artificial intelligence (AI) support. Notably, it is the second device launched by the India-based smartphone maker in its Yuva lineup in recent months, following the introduction of the Lava Yuva 2 5G in December.

Lava Yuva Smart Price in India

Lava Yuva Smart Price has been unveiled at an introductory price of Rs. 6,000 in India. The smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart in three colourways — Glossy Blue, Glossy Lavender, and Glossy White. The company is providing a one year warranty and free service at home.

Lava Yuva Smart Specifications

Lava Yuva Smart is equipped with a 6.75-inch (720x1600 pixels) HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Unisoc 9863A octa-core processor, paired with 3GB+3GB (virtual) RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which is expandable to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 Go.

The phone sports a 13-megapixel dual rear camera system with an LED flash. The company claims it is powered by AI and supports HDR, Portrait, and Night modes. It also gets a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, which is housed in a water drop-style notch. The camera system also brings features like slow-motion video and AI modes, as per Lava.

In terms of connectivity, the Lava Yuva Smart features dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and OTG support. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging via USB Type-C. The phone's security measures include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Its other features include QR code scanner and a battery saver mode.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14 Go
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
