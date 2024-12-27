Technology News
Lava Yuva 2 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, LED Notification Strip Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Yuva 2 5G is equipped with a Notification Light feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 15:13 IST
Lava Yuva 2 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, LED Notification Strip Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Yuva 2 5G comes in Marble Black and Marble White colourways

Highlights
  • Lava Yuva 2 5G runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box
  • The phone is currently available only in offline retail stores
  • The Lava Yuva 2 5G carries an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Lava Yuva 2 5G was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm octa-core Unisoc T760 SoC, that is claimed to boast an AnTuTu score of over 4,40,000. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup backed by AI features. The handset is equipped with a Notification Light feature which can be used for showing system or app alerts. The latest budget 5G handset is currently available for purchase via offline retail stores. Notably, the first generation Lava Yuva 5G was introduced in India in May.

Lava Yuva 2 5G Price in India, Availability, Colour Options

Lava Yuva 2 5G price in India is set at Rs. 9,499 for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is currently available for purchase in retail stores across the country. The company has not yet confirmed the online availability of the handset.

The phone is offered in two colourways — Marble Black and Marble White. It comes with a one-year warranty and free at-home services.

Lava Yuva 2 5G Specifications, Features

The Lava Yuva 2 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 700 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a Unisoc T760 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone supports virtual RAM expansion to up to an additional 4GB. It comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage as well. The handset runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box. 

For optics, the Lava Yuva 2 5G has a dual rear camera unit including an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The Notification Light unit is placed within the rear camera module. It is said to show in-system and app notifications including incoming calls using blinking lights.

The Lava Yuva 2 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. The handset packs a dual stereo speaker unit as well. For security, the phone carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a face unlock feature.

Lava Yuva 2 5G

Lava Yuva 2 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Lava Yuva 2 5G, Lava
Lava Yuva 2 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, LED Notification Strip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
