Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Design, Full Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery

The ROG Phone 9 FE is said to get a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED LTPO display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2025 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: 91mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE is said to have IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 9 FE will reportedly run on Android 15 with ROG UI
  • The regular models have 5,800mAh battery with 65W fast charging support
  • Asus ROG Phone 9 FE is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit
Asus unveiled the ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro in November last year. The Taiwanese brand now appears to be working on a less powerful FE (Fan Edition) model of ROG Phone 9. While we wait for a formal announcement, alleged renders and specifications of the ROG Phone 9 FE have surfaced online. The upcoming phone looks similar to the regular ROG Phone 9 models, but is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. It could pack a 5,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The folks at 91mobiles have obtained alleged renders and specifications of Asus ROG Phone 9 FE from industry sources. The images shared by the publication show the phone in a black shade with a textured back panel. It appears to have a flat display with a hole punch cutout in the centre. On the rear, it seems to have a triple rear camera setup alongside an LED flash. The overall design of the FE model looks similar to the ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro.

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Specifications (Expected)

As per the report, the Asus ROG Phone 9 FE will run on Android 15 with ROG UI and have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung Flexible AMOLED LTPO display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 2,500nits peak brightness. The display could deliver 1,600nits brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 730 GPU, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. For context, the ROG Phone 9 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it might include a 32-megapixel front camera. It could house a 5,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and wireless charging. The existing models have a slightly higher 5,800mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It is said to have an IP68-rated build.

As per the report, the Asus ROG Phone 9 FE will feature dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 7, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is said to be available in Phantom Black colour and offer AirTrigger controls. It could measure 163.8x76.8x8.9 mm and weigh 225 grams.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
