Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Camera Specifications Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (pictured)
Highlights
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely have a 6.85-inch main display
The handset could get a 4-inch cover screen
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be accompanied by a Galaxy Z Flip FE
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The clamshell foldable is expected to be accompanied by a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip FE and the book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7. Details about the purported handsets have surfaced online over the past few weeks. A recent report has now hinted at the expected camera details of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It is expected to get similar camera features as the existing variant.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Camera Features (Expected)
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be equipped with a similar camera setup as the preceding Galaxy Z Flip 6, according to a GalaxyClub report. The phone will likely have a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.
As per the report added, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is unlikely to get a telephoto camera. The report notes that the purported foldable may carry the codename B7, while the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE has the codename B7R.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Other Details: All We Know
Older leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely have a 6.85-inch main display and a 4-inch outer screen. The preceding Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a 6.7-inch inner panel and a 3.4-inch cover display.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be equipped with an Exynos 2500 series chipset. The company has been tipped to produce 3 million units of the phone in 2025, which is lower than that of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The decision to scale down production targets is said to be influenced by the weak sales performance of the existing foldable phones.
Samsung may also launch a Galaxy Z Flip FE alongside the Galaxy Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly working on a tri-fold smartphone with a 'G-type' triple-folding display.
