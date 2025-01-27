Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Camera Specifications Surface Online

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could carry an Exynos 2500 series chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2025 14:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Camera Specifications Surface Online

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely have a 6.85-inch main display
  • The handset could get a 4-inch cover screen
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be accompanied by a Galaxy Z Flip FE
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The clamshell foldable is expected to be accompanied by a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip FE and the book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7. Details about the purported handsets have surfaced online over the past few weeks. A recent report has now hinted at the expected camera details of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It is expected to get similar camera features as the existing variant. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Camera Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be equipped with a similar camera setup as the preceding Galaxy Z Flip 6, according to a GalaxyClub report. The phone will likely have a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

As per the report added, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is unlikely to get a telephoto camera. The report notes that the purported foldable may carry the codename B7, while the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE has the codename B7R.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Other Details: All We Know

Older leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely have a 6.85-inch main display and a 4-inch outer screen. The preceding Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a 6.7-inch inner panel and a 3.4-inch cover display. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be equipped with an Exynos 2500 series chipset. The company has been tipped to produce 3 million units of the phone in 2025, which is lower than that of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The decision to scale down production targets is said to be influenced by the weak sales performance of the existing foldable phones.

Samsung may also launch a Galaxy Z Flip FE alongside the Galaxy Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly working on a tri-fold smartphone with a 'G-type' triple-folding display. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
