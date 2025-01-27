Technology News
English Edition

Poco May Skip Launch of Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra Smartphones in India

Poco F6 Pro was only available in select global markets when it arrived last year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2025 17:30 IST
Poco May Skip Launch of Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra Smartphones in India

Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are expected to be launched in global markets outside India

Highlights
  • oco F7 Pro is likely to be a rebranded Redmi K80
  • It is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • Poco F7 Ultra is said to be a rebranded Redmi K80 Pro
Advertisement

Poco F7 series has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to confirm the arrival of the Poco F7, Poco F7 Pro, and Poco F7 Ultra, but it appears that select Poco F series smartphones may be come to every market. As per a tipster, Poco may only launch one F7 variant in India. The Poco F7 Pro appears to share its specifications with the Redmi K80, while the Poco F7 Ultra is similar to the Redmi K80 Pro

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X hinted that the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra will not launch in India. This indicates that only the vanilla Poco F7 may land in the Indian markets in the coming months. The tipster further notes that Poco is “getting ambitious,” suggesting that it might introduce premium flagships in the coming months.

The Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are expected to be launched in global markets outside India. The company unveiled the Poco F6 in India in May last year. The Poco F6 Pro was only available in select global markets when it arrived last year.

Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Specifications of the alleged Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are still under wraps. The Poco F7 Pro is said to carry similar specifications as the Redmi K80. Therefore, we can expect the handset to feature a 6.67-inch OLED 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a dual rear camera unit led by the 50-megapixel main sensor. It is likely to be launched with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It could pack a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.

Recent leaks suggested that the Poco F7 Ultra would arrive with features similar to the Redmi K80 Pro, which gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The upcoming Poco handset could also boast a 6.67-inch OLED 2K display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra, POCO F7 Ultra specifications, Poco F7 Pro Specifications, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Hugging Face Introduces Compact Versions of SmolVLM Vision Language Model That Can Run on Consumer Laptops
Coinbase CEO Concerned About Tokens Flooding Market, Says Thorough Evaluation No Longer Feasible 

Related Stories

Poco May Skip Launch of Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra Smartphones in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  2. Vivo V50, Vivo Y19e May Launch in India Soon, Spotted on BIS Site
  3. iPhone SE 4 Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases Design
  4. Study Reveals Integration of 1,024 Silicon Quantum Dots into On-Chip Electronics
  5. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Users Add Multiple Accounts on Same iPhone
  6. Apple Still Developing AirPods With Camera, Heart Rate Tracker: Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil Suspends Sam Altman’s Iris-Scanning World Project, ANPD Issues Notice to Parent Firm 
  2. Study Reveals Integration of 1,024 Silicon Quantum Dots into On-Chip Electronics, All Functioning at Low Temperatures
  3. Realme Neo 7 SE Design, Key Features Surface Online via TENAA Website Listing
  4. Instagram Tipped to Be Working on an X-Styled Community Notes Feature
  5. Climate-Driven Changes Reduce Agricultural Productivity in Central Europe, Claims New Study
  6. Lava Yuva Smart With 6.76-inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco May Skip Launch of Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra Smartphones in India
  8. Coinbase CEO Concerned About Tokens Flooding Market, Says Thorough Evaluation No Longer Feasible 
  9. Hugging Face Introduces Compact Versions of SmolVLM Vision Language Model That Can Run on Consumer Laptops
  10. Xiaomi 15 Series or Redmi 14 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »