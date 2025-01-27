Poco F7 series has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to confirm the arrival of the Poco F7, Poco F7 Pro, and Poco F7 Ultra, but it appears that select Poco F series smartphones may be come to every market. As per a tipster, Poco may only launch one F7 variant in India. The Poco F7 Pro appears to share its specifications with the Redmi K80, while the Poco F7 Ultra is similar to the Redmi K80 Pro.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X hinted that the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra will not launch in India. This indicates that only the vanilla Poco F7 may land in the Indian markets in the coming months. The tipster further notes that Poco is “getting ambitious,” suggesting that it might introduce premium flagships in the coming months.

Getting this recurring question, will POCO F7 Pro & F7 Ultra launch in India.



Not this year atleast..



But POCO is getting ambitious (hope this hint is enough).. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 25, 2025

The Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are expected to be launched in global markets outside India. The company unveiled the Poco F6 in India in May last year. The Poco F6 Pro was only available in select global markets when it arrived last year.

Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Specifications of the alleged Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are still under wraps. The Poco F7 Pro is said to carry similar specifications as the Redmi K80. Therefore, we can expect the handset to feature a 6.67-inch OLED 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a dual rear camera unit led by the 50-megapixel main sensor. It is likely to be launched with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It could pack a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.

Recent leaks suggested that the Poco F7 Ultra would arrive with features similar to the Redmi K80 Pro, which gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The upcoming Poco handset could also boast a 6.67-inch OLED 2K display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.