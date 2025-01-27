iQOO Neo 10R is expected to launch in India soon as the company's first smartphone sporting a special 'R' badge, Gadgets 360 exclusively reported on Friday. The company has now confirmed the phone's launch and announced one of its key specifications. Meanwhile, a tipster has also shed light on details about the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R, suggesting that it may come with a 1.5K OLED screen, 6,400mAh battery, and haptics powered by the company's X-axis linear motor.

iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Confirmed

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), iQOO CEO Nipun Marya announced that iQOO Neo 10R will launch in India “soon”. Further information shared on the company's community forum confirms that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset which was unveiled in March last year.

The upcoming iQOO Neo 10R is advertised as the “fastest smartphone in the segment”. Teaser images suggest it will have a dual rear camera setup and a two-tone design. More details about the handset will be released as the official launch date nears.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) suggests that the phone will come with a 1.5K OLED TCL C8 screen with a 120Hz refresh rate which may go up to 144Hz during gaming scenarios. Further, it may pack a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired PD charging. This corroborates exclusive information shared by Gadgets 360 last week.

Its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor is tipped to be paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. To handle the most graphically demanding games, the phone is speculated to get Adreno 735 GPU and X-axis linear motor for haptics. For optics, it is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera is said to use a 16MP Samsung S5K3P9 sensor.

Connectivity features on the iQOO Neo 10R may include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. It is tipped to have a thickness of 7.98mm and weigh 196g.

Another report claims that the phone will support video recording at 4K 60 frames per second (fps). Meanwhile, its gaming performance could be capped at 90fps.

