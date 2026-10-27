Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max launched in the Chinese market last month alongside the Vivo X500, and they are confirmed to be available in select global markets soon. Now Vivo appears to be gearing up to launch the Vivo X500s smartphone. Vivo remains tight-lipped about the arrival of the new X series smartphone; a tipster has suggested its display details. The Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, while the standard Vivo X500 features a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset.

Vivo X500s Specifications Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) has shared details of an unnamed Vivo handset on Weibo. The engineering sample of this upcoming 'S' series phone features a 6.85-inch 2K+ display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The panel is said to have a flat design with narrow bezels.

The tipster has not revealed the device's name, but the leaked details suggest that it could be the Vivo X500s, based on the company's recent launch cycle.

The reported display specifications of the Vivo X500s would represent an upgrade over the Vivo X300s with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Vivo launched the X500 lineup in China last month, and they are confirmed to land in other global markets in the coming days. The Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, while the standard Vivo X500 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset.

The Vivo X300s was launched in March in China with a starting price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 68,500). It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with Vivo's V3+ Blueprint imaging chip. It features up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The Vivo X300s Zeiss-backed camera unit including a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 7,100mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

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