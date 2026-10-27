Oppo Find X10 was launched in China last month, along with the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10 E. Recently, the company unveiled the Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition, designed by Oppo in collaboration with a New York-based illustrator. Now, the tech firm has revealed the price and storage variants of the fourth colour option. The Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition carries the same MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset as the standard edition model. It also gets a triple rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition Price Announced

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed the prices of the Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition. The price of the special edition smartphone starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration costs CNY 5,999 (about Rs. 86,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 93,000).

The Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition has been designed in collaboration with the New York-based German illustrator, Karlotta Freier. The smartphone is now available for pre-order via the Oppo China online store. It is scheduled to go on sale in the country on October 30. The Forest Green Edition of the Oppo Find X10 will not be available in the 16GB + 1TB configuration, which is priced at CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 1,07,000). Moreover, the company has yet to reveal whether the colour option will be launched in India.

On top of this, the Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition sports the same specifications as its standard edition. For reference, the smartphone sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,768 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, up to 288Hz touch sampling rate, and 462 ppi pixel density. It ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Find X10 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It delivers a peak clock speed of up to 4.21GHz. For optics, the handset carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.6) main camera, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto camera. The phone also sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.