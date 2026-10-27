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Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition Pricing and Availability Details Announced: Specifications, Features

Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition was designed by Oppo in collaboration with Karlotta Freier, a New York-based artist.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 17:42 IST
Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition Pricing and Availability Details Announced: Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X10 sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition is the fourth shade in the lineup
  • Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition carries triple rear cameras
  • Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition features up to 16GB of RAM
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Oppo Find X10 was launched in China last month, along with the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10 E. Recently, the company unveiled the Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition, designed by Oppo in collaboration with a New York-based illustrator. Now, the tech firm has revealed the price and storage variants of the fourth colour option. The Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition carries the same MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset as the standard edition model. It also gets a triple rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition Price Announced

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed the prices of the Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition. The price of the special edition smartphone starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration costs CNY 5,999 (about Rs. 86,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 93,000).

The Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition has been designed in collaboration with the New York-based German illustrator, Karlotta Freier. The smartphone is now available for pre-order via the Oppo China online store. It is scheduled to go on sale in the country on October 30. The Forest Green Edition of the Oppo Find X10 will not be available in the 16GB + 1TB configuration, which is priced at CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 1,07,000). Moreover, the company has yet to reveal whether the colour option will be launched in India.

On top of this, the Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition sports the same specifications as its standard edition. For reference, the smartphone sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,768 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, up to 288Hz touch sampling rate, and 462 ppi pixel density. It ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Find X10 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It delivers a peak clock speed of up to 4.21GHz. For optics, the handset carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.6) main camera, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto camera. The phone also sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition Price, Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition Launch, Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition Pricing and Availability Details Announced: Specifications, Features
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