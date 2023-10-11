Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC, 68W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC, 68W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 2023 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 October 2023 11:45 IST
Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC, 68W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 2023 sports a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Motorola has released the new Motorola Edge 2023 in the US
  • It ships with Android 13
  • Motorola Edge will compete with the likes of Pixel 7 and Galaxy S23 FE
Advertisement

Motorola Edge (2023) was launched in the US on Tuesday (October 10) as the latest 5G smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Edge phone features a curved pOLED display with a hole-punch cutout and 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Edge runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Other headlining features include an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and 68W fast charging support. The midrange Motorola Edge will compete with the likes of Pixel 8 and Galaxy S23 FE in the market.

Motorola Edge 2023 price, availability

The price of the Motorola Edge 2023 in the US has been set at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Eclipse Black shade and is currently up for sale in the country through motorola.com, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Motorola Edge 2023 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 2023 ships with Android 13 and Motorola's My UX skin on top. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display has a centrally-located hole-punch cutout for housing the selfie shooter. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

motorola edge 2023 Motorola Edge 2023

For optics, the Motorola Edge 2023 sports a dual rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The handset comes with support for Dolby Atmos sound technology and Motorola Spatial Sound. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The Motorola Edge 2023 features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. 

Motorola's Edge 2023 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The battery is claimed to deliver over 30 hours of playtime on a single charge.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 2023

Motorola Edge 2023

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 2023, Motorola Edge 2023 Price, Motorola Edge Specifications, Motorola Edge, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Open Marketing Images Leak; Price, Design, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Debut
India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Livestream, Broadcast Channels and More
Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC, 68W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  2. Top Deals on 43-Inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 25,000 During Amazon Sale
  3. Sony Unveils Updated PS5 With Smaller Form Factor, to Go on Sale Next Month
  4. OnePlus Open India Launch Officially Teased: Details
  5. Here's When the iQoo 12 Might Be Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Open Alleged Hands-on Video Shows Almost Invisible Display Crease
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Protect Locked Chats With Secret Codes: Report
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  9. OnePlus Open Marketing Images Leak: See Price, Design, and Colour Options
  10. Top Deals on TWS Earbuds With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Updated With Smaller Form Factor, 1TB Storage; Will Go on Sale Next Month
  2. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC, 68W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Crypto Relief Aid Set-Up in War-Ridden Israel; Unocoin CEO Lists Ethical Implications
  4. OnePlus Open Marketing Images Leak; Price, Design, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Debut
  5. India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Livestream, Broadcast Channels and More
  6. iQoo 12 India Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset
  7. National Cinema Day 2023: Rs. 99 Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, PayTM, More
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Drop and Scratch Tests, Outlives iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 43-Inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 25,000 During Sale
  10. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »