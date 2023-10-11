Motorola Edge (2023) was launched in the US on Tuesday (October 10) as the latest 5G smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Edge phone features a curved pOLED display with a hole-punch cutout and 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Edge runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Other headlining features include an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and 68W fast charging support. The midrange Motorola Edge will compete with the likes of Pixel 8 and Galaxy S23 FE in the market.

Motorola Edge 2023 price, availability

The price of the Motorola Edge 2023 in the US has been set at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Eclipse Black shade and is currently up for sale in the country through motorola.com, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Motorola Edge 2023 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 2023 ships with Android 13 and Motorola's My UX skin on top. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display has a centrally-located hole-punch cutout for housing the selfie shooter. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 2023 sports a dual rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The handset comes with support for Dolby Atmos sound technology and Motorola Spatial Sound. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The Motorola Edge 2023 features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Motorola's Edge 2023 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The battery is claimed to deliver over 30 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.