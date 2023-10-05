Technology News

Motorola Edge 40 to Be Available Under Rs. 25,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Motorola Edge 40 was launched in India in May this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 October 2023 13:55 IST
Motorola Edge 40 to Be Available Under Rs. 25,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 40 comes in Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, Nebula Green and Viva Magenta colours

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 40 sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED display
  • The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 5G SoC
  • The Edge 40 supports 68W TurboPower wired charging
Motorola Edge 40, the successor to the Motorola Edge 30, was launched in India in May this year. Flipkart has confirmed that during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale, the phone will be offered at a lower price than its usual market price. The Big Billion Days sale is one of biggest sales from the e-commerce company. This year, the sale coincides with the Amazon Great Indian Festival and starts on October 8. Aside from the Edge 40, there are a range of smartphones and other electronic items that will also be offered at discounted rates during the sale.

Motorola Edge 40 Flipkart Big Billion Days sale price

As per promotional images seen on Flipkart, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Motorola Edge 40 can be purchased on the e-commerce site for a price as low as Rs. 23,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale. This lowered price includes select bank deals and exchange offers. It can also be bought at a monthly EMI starting at Rs. 4,167. The Motorola Edge 40 is available in Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green colour options.motorola edge 40 motorola offer flipkart 40

Motorola Edge 40 specifications

Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of USF 3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone supports e-SIM and ships with Android 13.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 40 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens at the back alongside two alongside two LED flash units. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Motorola Edge 40 packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower charging via a USB Type-C port. It also supports 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Immersive multimedia experience
  • Capable performance unit
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Wireless charging support
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras need more optimisation
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Motorola Edge 40, Motorola Edge 40 price in India, Motorola Edge 40 specifications, Motorola, Flipkart Big Billion Days, Flipkart
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations.
