Flipkart, after the Dussehra Sale 2023 and the Big Billion Days Sale, is now ready to offer a Diwali sale. During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, lasting from November 2 to November 11, the e-commerce site is extending a wide range of offers and deals on multiple products, including electronic items like smartphones, laptops, PCs, tablets, and smart TVs. Most of the items are available with significant sale discounts over the listed price. Smartphones from leading brands like Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, etc., are offered at lucrative prices during the sale.

Motorola announced that a host of Moto smartphones will be available to customers at a significant discounted rate ahead of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. These discounts have been available to Flipkart Plus users since November 1.

The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Motorola Edge 40 comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) pOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower charging support. It is listed on Flipkart currently at Rs. 26,999, down 22 percent from Rs. 34,999.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, on the other hand, is being offered at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999 for its 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. The phone is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, a 6.55-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,400 pixels) poLED curved display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support.

Available in two storage options, the Moto G54 5G is also on sale at a lower price owing to the discounts. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ 120Hz panel and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera with Quad Pixel technology and OIS support. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Sporting a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) pOLED display and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, the Moto G84 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The 12GB + 256GB option of the phone is priced currently at Rs. 18,999.

Budget options like the Moto G14 and the Moto E13 are also offered at lowered prices during the ongoing Flipkart sale. The 4GB + 128GB of the Moto G14 is listed at Rs. 8,499, while the 8GB + 128GB of the Moto E13 is being offered at Rs. 7,499.

