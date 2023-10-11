OnePlus Open marketing images have leaked online, days ahead of the debut of the first foldable phone from OnePlus. These pictures show off the design of the smartphone, including the external camera module. Both the inner and outer displays on the upcoming OnePlus Open are shown in the images. The foldable handset is shown to be available in two colour options — earlier reports suggested that OnePlus' first foldable phone would be available in Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black colourways.

Ahead of the upcoming launch of the OnePlus Open, German tech publication WinFuture has leaked 10 images of the foldable handset. These marketing images show the inner and outer displays of the handset — the OnePlus Open is said to sport a 7.82-inch (2,268 x 2,440 pixels) OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.31-inch (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) OLED outer screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the leaked images also reveal the external camera module that was not clearly visible in previously leaked images of the OnePlus Open. The top-center aligned circular camera island at the back is seen with the Hasselblad branding found on other OnePlus flagship smartphones. The LED flash is located on the top left corner of the rear panel.

Leaked images of the OnePlus Open in two colour options

Photo Credit: WinFuture

As previous leaks have suggested, the upcoming OnePlus Open is expected to feature a triple camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary camera with a wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support.

According to the WinFuture report, the OnePlus Open will be launched on October 19. The handset will reportedly be available with a price tag of $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1,41,500) in the US. The handset will also be launched in other markets, including Europe and India.

A recent hands-on video also leaked the design of the upcoming OnePlus Open, suggesting that the handset would sport a barely perceptible display crease on the inner screen. The video also showed that the handset will be equipped with OnePlus' tri-state alert slider, similar to the company's flagship phones. We can expect to learn more about the smartphone ahead of its expected debut later this month.