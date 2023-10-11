Technology News
OnePlus Open is tipped to debut on October 19 and will be available in various markets including India, Europe, and the US.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 October 2023 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Recently leaked renders of the OnePlus Open on Weibo showed the crease on the inner display

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • It is said to pack a 4,805mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging
  • OnePlus Open will also be launched in India
OnePlus Open marketing images have leaked online, days ahead of the debut of the first foldable phone from OnePlus. These pictures show off the design of the smartphone, including the external camera module. Both the inner and outer displays on the upcoming OnePlus Open are shown in the images. The foldable handset is shown to be available in two colour options — earlier reports suggested that OnePlus' first foldable phone would be available in Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black colourways.

Ahead of the upcoming launch of the OnePlus Open, German tech publication WinFuture has leaked 10 images of the foldable handset. These marketing images show the inner and outer displays of the handset — the OnePlus Open is said to sport a 7.82-inch (2,268 x 2,440 pixels) OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.31-inch (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) OLED outer screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the leaked images also reveal the external camera module that was not clearly visible in previously leaked images of the OnePlus Open. The top-center aligned circular camera island at the back is seen with the Hasselblad branding found on other OnePlus flagship smartphones. The LED flash is located on the top left corner of the rear panel.

oneplus open winfuture OnePlus Open

Leaked images of the OnePlus Open in two colour options
Photo Credit: WinFuture

 

As previous leaks have suggested, the upcoming OnePlus Open is expected to feature a triple camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary camera with a wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support.

According to the WinFuture report, the OnePlus Open will be launched on October 19. The handset will reportedly be available with a price tag of $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1,41,500) in the US. The handset will also be launched in other markets, including Europe and India. 

A recent hands-on video also leaked the design of the upcoming OnePlus Open, suggesting that the handset would sport a barely perceptible display crease on the inner screen. The video also showed that the handset will be equipped with OnePlus' tri-state alert slider, similar to the company's flagship phones. We can expect to learn more about the smartphone ahead of its expected debut later this month.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
