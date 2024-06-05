Technology News
Motorola Edge 2024 With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68-Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 2024 sports a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2024 10:49 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 2024 comes with an IP68-rated build

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 2024 ships with Android 14-based Hello UI
  • The smartphone has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Motorola Edge 2024 supports 68W wired fast charging
Motorola Edge 2024 was unveiled in the US on Tuesday, June 4. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a customisable Quick Button and has an IP68-rated build. The phone will be available for purchase in the US later this month. The company hasn't given any details regarding its global availability yet. 

Motorola Edge 2024 price, availability

The Motorola Edge 2024 is priced in the US at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 45,900) for the 8GB + 256GB option and is listed on the Motorola US website. It will be available for purchase in the US starting June 20 via the company website as well as online retailers like Amazon and BestBuy.

Subsequently, it will also be available in stores like T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, Consumer Cellular, and on Straight Talk, Total By Verizon, and Visible. The company also confirmed that the phone will be available in Canada over the coming months.

Motorola Edge 2024 specifications, features

The Motorola Edge 2024 sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) curved pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 2024 has a dual rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Edge 2024 is equipped with a Quick Button, which is placed on the left side of the handset. It can be customised to launch an app or perform a specific action within an app in an instant. The phone also comes with an IP68 build for dust and water resistance.

Motorola has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Motorola Edge 2024 with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone offers 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C (USB 3.1 and DisplayPort 1.4) connectivity options. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset weighs 174g and measures 159.63 x 71.99 x 8.09mm in size.

Motorola Edge 2024

Motorola Edge 2024

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
