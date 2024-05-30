Moto G04s was introduced in India on Thursday, May 30, a few weeks after its global launch. The smartphone is an upgrade over the Moto G04, which was unveiled in the country in February. The Moto G04s is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The phone carries a 50-megapixel main camera and is available in a single RAM and storage configuration.

Moto G04s price in India, availability

The Moto G04s is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. It will go on sale starting June 5 via Flipkart, Motorola India website, and select retail stores. The phone is offered in four colour options - Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange.

Moto G04s specifications, features

The Moto G04s sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually to up to 8GB and the phone supports storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Moto G04s carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, placed within a centred hole-punch slot, holds a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Moto G04s comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone supports Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity. It also comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset weighs 178.8g and measures 163.49 x 74.53 x 7.99mm in size.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.