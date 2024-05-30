Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G04s With 50 Megapixel Main Camera, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G04s With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G04s comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2024 13:15 IST
Moto G04s With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G04s comes in Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange shades

Highlights
  • Moto G04s sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen
  • The smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor
  • The Moto G04s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Moto G04s was introduced in India on Thursday, May 30, a few weeks after its global launch. The smartphone is an upgrade over the Moto G04, which was unveiled in the country in February. The Moto G04s is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The phone carries a 50-megapixel main camera and is available in a single RAM and storage configuration.

Moto G04s price in India, availability

The Moto G04s is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. It will go on sale starting June 5 via Flipkart, Motorola India website, and select retail stores. The phone is offered in four colour options - Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange.

Moto G04s specifications, features

The Moto G04s sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually to up to 8GB and the phone supports storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Moto G04s carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, placed within a centred hole-punch slot, holds a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Moto G04s comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone supports Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity. It also comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset weighs 178.8g and measures 163.49 x 74.53 x 7.99mm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G04s, Moto G04s India launch, Moto G04s price in India, Moto G04s Specifications, Moto, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PlayStation State of Play Showcase Announced for May 30, Will Feature 14 PS5, PS VR2 Titles

Related Stories

Moto G04s With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition With Red, Yellow, Blue Accents Launched
  2. Redmi Pad Pro 5G With 12.1-Inch Display, HyperOS Debuts: See Price
  3. Moto G04s With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Said to Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-Powered Phone
  5. Truecaller Rolls Out a Feature That Could Help You Detect AI Voice Scams
  6. You Can Now Play Over 75 Games for Free on YouTube's Playables Platform
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G04s With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Fitbit Ace LTE Smartwatch for Kids With Interchangeable Straps, More Than 16 Hours of Battery Life Unveiled
  3. PlayStation State of Play Showcase Announced for May 30, Will Feature 14 PS5, PS VR2 Titles
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8a Get Android AICore Update Ahead of Gemini Nano Rollout: Report
  5. Coinbase, Kraken Join New Industry Group to Combat Cyber Threats Over Web3
  6. Apple’s On-Server Generative AI Features to Use Confidential Computing for Privacy: Report
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro Tipped to Come as First Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC-Powered Phone in Global Markets
  8. Google Confirms Authenticity of Over 2,500 Leaked Internal Documents Related to Search: Report
  9. Redmi Pad Pro 5G With 12.1-Inch Display, Xiaomi HyperOS Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Will Be on Game Pass at Launch, Microsoft Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »