Motorola Razr 50 is expected to launch as the company's latest clamshell-style foldable phone, and the handset has now been spotted on two regulatory websites. One of the listings confirms the moniker of the upcoming foldable, while the other reveals the model number. The foldable is tipped to arrive with a cover screen that is larger than the one on its predecessor and could be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and support for 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola Razr 50 Spotted on EEC, TDRA Websites

A handset with the model number XT2453-1 was spotted by MySmartPrice on the Eurasian Economic Union (EEC) website. The listing on the website doesn't include any other specifications related to the Motorola smartphone, which was also spotted on the BIS India website with the same model number.

Meanwhile, a Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) listing for a smartphone with the same model number confirms that the handset will be called the Motorola Razr 50. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the listing for the phone on both regulatory websites.

Motorola Razr 50 Specifications (Expected)

The successor to the Motorola Razr 40 previously surfaced on benchmarking platform Geekbench, with an octa-core Dimensity 7300X chipset from MediaTek, paired with 8GB of RAM. The listing reveals that this CPU will have four prime cores and four performance cores clocked at 2.50GHz and 2.00GHz, respectively.

On the other hand, a TENAA listing for the purported Motorola Razr 50 reveals that the handset could be equipped with a 6.9-inch OLED inner display, and a 3.6-inch OLED cover screen. It is also expected to feature with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. The foldable could also sport a 32-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats. The Motorola Razr 50 is also said to pack a 3,950mAh battery, along with support for 33W fast charging.

