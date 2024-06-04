Samsung's next-generation flagship — Galaxy S25 Ultra — is months away, but rumours regarding its specifications are already surfacing on the Web. Most recently, a tipster suggested that the premium S series phone will arrive with UFS 4.1 storage. The ongoing Galaxy S24 Ultra ships with UFS 4.0 flash storage. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It could get a 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Tipster Sawyer Galox (@Sawyergalox) on X claimed that Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature UFS 4.1 storage with data transfer rates of 8GB per second. This could be a slight upgrade over the UFS 4.0 flash storage available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra which provides a data transfer speed of 4GB per second.

S25U will come with UFS 4.1 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/wROkeeNWFM — Sawyer Galox (@Sawyergalox) May 31, 2024

It's not clear if the amung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be equipped with the same UFS 4.1 storage, or whether the top-of-the-line Galaxy 25 Ultra model will be equipped with the next-generation flash storage. The more advanced UFS 5.0 storage is reportedly expected to arrive by 2027.

This year, Samsung has equipped all Galaxy S24 series smartphones with UFS 4.0 storage, except for the 128GB variants. The standard Galaxy S24 with 128GB storage comes with UFS 3.1 storage. So we can expect the brand to follow this practice for the next Galaxy S lineup. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is already tipped to come with 16GB of RAM and 512G and 1TB storage options.

Speculations about Galaxy S25 Ultra are already popping up on the Web now. It is said to feature a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel main camera. The camera setup could also include a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It is expected to run on a next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

