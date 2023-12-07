Nubia Z60 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China in the coming days. The phone will succeed the Nubia Z50 Ultra, which was launched in China in March with a 16-megapixel under-display front camera, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. Several details about the upcoming handset recently surfaced online. Now the company has announced the launch date of the Nubia Z60 Ultra. Additionally, new leaks have suggested key specifications of the upcoming handset.

In a Weibo post, Nubia confirmed that the Nubia Z60 Ultra will be launched in China on December 19 at 2pm (11:30am IST). The company did not reveal any more details about the handset aside from the fact that it will support its fifth-generation under-display camera technology. Notably, its predecessor — the Nubia Z50 Ultra — also launched with an under-display front camera.

Tipster Digital Chat Station hinted in a Weibo post that the Nubia Z60 Ultra will carry two 50-megapixel and a 64-megapixel sensor at the back. The cameras are expected to support optical image stabilisation (OIS). He added that the handset will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is also tipped to arrive with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

A Gizmochina report added that the Nubia Z60 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display with a likely refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is said to ship with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage, Android 14-based MyOS and support 80W wired fast charging support. The 64-megapixel camera unit is also likely to be an OV64B periscope telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom.

Pricing for the Nubia Z50 Ultra starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in black, grey and a special Starry Night Collector's Edition. The phone features a 6.8-inch full HD+ (1,116 x 2,480 pixels) 120Hz OLED "all screen" display. It runs on Android 13-based MyOS 13, and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra is equipped with an under-display front camera with a 16-megapixel OV16E1Q sensor. The triple rear camera unit comprises a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor with OIS support, a 64-megapixel periscope zoom camera, and another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support via USB Type-C port.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.