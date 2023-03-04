Nubia Z50 Ultra will be unveiled in China on March 7 by the ZTE-owned smartphone brand. Ahead of the formal debut, the handset has been allegedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, hinting at its key specifications. The upcoming Nubia Z50 Ultra has appeared with model number Nubia NX712J. It could run on Android 13 and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Geekbench listing also suggests up to 12GB of RAM on the Nubia Z50 Ultra.

A Nubia smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number Nubia NX712J. This is speculated to be associated with the Nubia Z50 Ultra. The Geekbench listing suggests that it would run on Android 13 and include 11.01GB of RAM. This could translate to 12GB RAM on paper. The listing shows an octa-core processor with a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, three cores capped at 2.02GHz and four cores with a maximum speed of 2.80GHz. All these details indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the upcoming Nubia Z50 Ultra.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra has scored 1,494 points in single-core testing and 5,121 points in multi-core testing. The listing is dated March 2.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra is all set to go official in China on March 7. The launch event will begin at 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST). In the buildup to the launch, the ZTE-owned brand is teasing the design and specifications of the handset via Weibo.

It is confirmed to come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1,440Hz Pulse Width Modulation(PWM) frequency. It is teased to carry an under-display 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The gaming-focused device will include a bionic cooling system with 41442mm square cooling area for thermal management. Nubia has used a new NeoVision computational photography technology on the new device.

