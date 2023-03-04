Technology News

Nubia Z50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of March 7 Launch

Nubia Z50 Ultra was allegedly spotted on Geekbench with model number Nubia NX712J.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 4 March 2023 13:49 IST
Nubia Z50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of March 7 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Nubia Z50 Ultra is teased to feature an under-display selfie camera

Highlights
  • Nubia Z50 Ultra could run on Android 13
  • It could pack at least 12GB of RAM
  • Nubia Z50 Ultra will be launched on March 7

Nubia Z50 Ultra will be unveiled in China on March 7 by the ZTE-owned smartphone brand. Ahead of the formal debut, the handset has been allegedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, hinting at its key specifications. The upcoming Nubia Z50 Ultra has appeared with model number Nubia NX712J. It could run on Android 13 and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Geekbench listing also suggests up to 12GB of RAM on the Nubia Z50 Ultra.

A Nubia smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number Nubia NX712J. This is speculated to be associated with the Nubia Z50 Ultra. The Geekbench listing suggests that it would run on Android 13 and include 11.01GB of RAM. This could translate to 12GB RAM on paper. The listing shows an octa-core processor with a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, three cores capped at 2.02GHz and four cores with a maximum speed of 2.80GHz. All these details indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the upcoming Nubia Z50 Ultra.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra has scored 1,494 points in single-core testing and 5,121 points in multi-core testing. The listing is dated March 2.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra is all set to go official in China on March 7. The launch event will begin at 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST). In the buildup to the launch, the ZTE-owned brand is teasing the design and specifications of the handset via Weibo.

It is confirmed to come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1,440Hz Pulse Width Modulation(PWM) frequency. It is teased to carry an under-display 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The gaming-focused device will include a bionic cooling system with 41442mm square cooling area for thermal management. Nubia has used a new NeoVision computational photography technology on the new device.

Nithya P Nair
