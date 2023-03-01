ZTE-backed Nubia has announced a new 3D tablet which is said to be the world's first tablet to offer glass-free 3D visuals. The company showcased the device at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. The company has partnered with eyewear-free 3D developer Leia Inc. to offer unique 3D Lightfield technology. The Nubia Pad 3D sports a 12.4-inch screen with 2,560x1,600 pixel resolution and four symmetrical speakers with Dolby Surround Sound support. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 256GB of storage.

Nubia Pad 3D price, availability

Pricing for the Nubia Pad 3D is yet to be revealed. The company is expected to announce these details soon as the device has already been listed on the official website. The tablet will be available for pre-order starting from March 23 onwards, whereas the sale will begin from April 11 in select markets.

Nubia Pad 3D specifications, features

Nubia Pad 3D runs the latest Android 13 and sports a 12.4-inch screen with a 2,560x1,600 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio. Nubia in its press release has shared that the tablet is equipped with a DLB layer and a 3D Lightfield mode technology by Leia. It does not only display native 3D content but can also convert 2D content into 3D in real time.

It is powered by the 888 SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU and up to 256GB of storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In the camera department, the Nubia Pad 3D sports dual 16-megapixel rear cameras with LED flash. It also features dual 8-megapixel front cameras. The tablet also includes a USB Type-C port.

The Nubia Pad 3D also features an app store with 3D games and educational apps from Leia. It also supports AI Face Tracking. Additionally, the tablet comes with four symmetrical speakers with a Dolby Surround Sound effect. Nubia Pad 3D has a 9,070mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

As of now, the company has not revealed the full list of specifications for the tablet and more details on the device will likely be made available in the coming days.

