Technology News

MWC 2023: ZTE Nubia Pad 3D Tablet With Glass-Free 3D Visuals, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched

The Nubia Pad 3D is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 256GB storage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 March 2023 16:28 IST
MWC 2023: ZTE Nubia Pad 3D Tablet With Glass-Free 3D Visuals, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched

Photo Credit: ZTE

ZTE Nubia pad 3D will be available for pre-order from March 23 onwards

Highlights
  • Nubia Pad 3D comes with Android 13 OS
  • It features a 12.4-inch screen with 2,560x1,600 pixel resolution
  • Nubia Pad 3D’s display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio

ZTE-backed Nubia has announced a new 3D tablet which is said to be the world's first tablet to offer glass-free 3D visuals. The company showcased the device at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. The company has partnered with eyewear-free 3D developer Leia Inc. to offer unique 3D Lightfield technology. The Nubia Pad 3D sports a 12.4-inch screen with 2,560x1,600 pixel resolution and four symmetrical speakers with Dolby Surround Sound support. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 256GB of storage.

Nubia Pad 3D price, availability

Pricing for the Nubia Pad 3D is yet to be revealed. The company is expected to announce these details soon as the device has already been listed on the official website. The tablet will be available for pre-order starting from March 23 onwards, whereas the sale will begin from April 11 in select markets.

Nubia Pad 3D specifications, features

Nubia Pad 3D runs the latest Android 13 and sports a 12.4-inch screen with a 2,560x1,600 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio. Nubia in its press release has shared that the tablet is equipped with a DLB layer and a 3D Lightfield mode technology by Leia. It does not only display native 3D content but can also convert 2D content into 3D in real time.

It is powered by the 888 SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU and up to 256GB of storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In the camera department, the Nubia Pad 3D sports dual 16-megapixel rear cameras with LED flash. It also features dual 8-megapixel front cameras. The tablet also includes a USB Type-C port.

The Nubia Pad 3D also features an app store with 3D games and educational apps from Leia. It also supports AI Face Tracking. Additionally, the tablet comes with four symmetrical speakers with a Dolby Surround Sound effect. Nubia Pad 3D has a 9,070mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

As of now, the company has not revealed the full list of specifications for the tablet and more details on the device will likely be made available in the coming days.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: ZTE, Nubia Pad 3D, MWC 2023
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Phantom V Fold With 7.85-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: All Det
BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Announces New NFT Series ‘TwelveFold’: Details
Featured video of the day
OnePlus Concept Phone Unveiled At MWC 2023

Related Stories

MWC 2023: ZTE Nubia Pad 3D Tablet With Glass-Free 3D Visuals, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  2. Qualcomm Unveils iSIM for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Ditching eSIM
  3. Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 Goes Official in India
  4. Xiaomi 13 Pro to Go on Sale in India At This Price: Details
  5. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch Launched at MWC 2023
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  7. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on This Date; Colour Options Teased
  8. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  9. Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Review
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Price Cut in India: Check New Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Announces New NFT Series ‘TwelveFold’: Details
  3. Qualcomm Partners With Thales to Unveil iSIM for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC as eSIM Alternative
  4. MWC 2023: ZTE Nubia Pad 3D Tablet With Glass-Free 3D Visuals, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  5. Tecno Phantom V Fold With 7.85-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: All Det
  6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casts Karan Soni as Spider-Man India: Report
  7. Jio Launches 5G Network in Jammu and Kashmir, Service Now Live in 304 Cities in India
  8. Layoffs in Crypto Industry Drop in February, Messari and Elliptic Most Recent to Slash Staff
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 Get One UI 5.1 Update in Select Regions: Report
  10. Realme C55 Tipped To Launch on March 7 Globally, Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.