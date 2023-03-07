Poco X5 5G series, comprising the base Poco X5 5G handset and the Poco X5 Pro 5G model was officially launched in global markets February. Both the Poco X5 Pro and Poco X5 are 5G-enabled devices that ship with Android 12. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the Poco X5 Pro, while the Poco X5 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chipset. The Pro model of the series has already been launched in India. There have been rumours and reports of the base Poco X5 model making its debut in the country, which could take place as early as next week.

According a 91Mobiles report citing unnamed industry sources, the Poco X5 5G will launch in India “as early as next week.” However, the report did not mention a specific date for the release, suggesting that the launch may take place between March 13 and March 18.

The purported launch timeline for the Poco X5 5G has surfaced online after Poco India head Himanshu Tandon admitted that the company has received demands from "fans" to launch the Poco X5 in the country and that they are actively considering it.

Poco X5 5G price (expected)

The Poco X5 5G model launched in global markets is sold in three colour options - Green, Blue, and Black, and is available in two storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The former costs $249 (roughly Rs. 20,600) globally. The higher configuration is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,700) globally.

According to the report, the Poco X5 5G India variant is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000, given that the Poco X5 Pro 5G is priced Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999 for 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants respectively.

Poco X5 5G specifications, features (expected)

The Poco X5 5G that made its debut last month comes with dual nano-SIM-support and runs on MIUI 13 on Android 12. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the device.

The triple rear camera setup on the Poco X5 5G includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front-facing camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor, housed in a centrally aligned punch-hole cut out at the top of the display. Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity are all supported by the smartphone. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 33W fast charging.

Another report by Xiaomiui states that the “last internal MIUI build of Poco X5 5G is V13.0.1.0.SMPINXM,” suggesting that the India variant of the smartphone will ship with MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Meanwhile, a previous report suggested that the Poco X5 Pro 5G will soon receive the MIUI 14 skin update that was revealed at the Mobile World Congress 2023 and will be one of the first devices to receive it. Xiaomi has revamped its home screen as part of the MIUI 14 upgrade. As part of the redesign, larger folders, newer widgets, and tabular icons have been added.

