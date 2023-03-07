Technology News

Poco X5 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut: All Details

Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon has also teased the launch of the Poco X5 Pro in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2023 15:20 IST
Poco X5 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut: All Details

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X5 is available in green, blue and black colourways

Highlights
  • Poco X5 runs MIUI 14 based on Android 12
  • The phone launched globally earlier this year
  • It is available in two storage configurations

Poco X5 5G series, comprising the base Poco X5 5G handset and the Poco X5 Pro 5G model was officially launched in global markets February. Both the Poco X5 Pro and Poco X5 are 5G-enabled devices that ship with Android 12. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the Poco X5 Pro, while the Poco X5 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chipset. The Pro model of the series has already been launched in India. There have been rumours and reports of the base Poco X5 model making its debut in the country, which could take place as early as next week.

According a 91Mobiles report citing unnamed industry sources, the Poco X5 5G will launch in India “as early as next week.” However, the report did not mention a specific date for the release, suggesting that the launch may take place between March 13 and March 18.

The purported launch timeline for the Poco X5 5G has surfaced online after Poco India head Himanshu Tandon admitted that the company has received demands from "fans" to launch the Poco X5 in the country and that they are actively considering it.

Poco X5 5G price (expected)

The Poco X5 5G model launched in global markets is sold in three colour options - Green, Blue, and Black, and is available in two storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The former costs $249 (roughly Rs. 20,600) globally. The higher configuration is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,700) globally.

According to the report, the Poco X5 5G India variant is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000, given that the Poco X5 Pro 5G is priced Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999 for 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants respectively.

Poco X5 5G specifications, features (expected)

The Poco X5 5G that made its debut last month comes with dual nano-SIM-support and runs on MIUI 13 on Android 12. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the device.

The triple rear camera setup on the Poco X5 5G includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front-facing camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor, housed in a centrally aligned punch-hole cut out at the top of the display. Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity are all supported by the smartphone. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 33W fast charging.

Another report by Xiaomiui states that the “last internal MIUI build of Poco X5 5G is V13.0.1.0.SMPINXM,” suggesting that the India variant of the smartphone will ship with MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Meanwhile, a previous report suggested that the Poco X5 Pro 5G will soon receive the MIUI 14 skin update that was revealed at the Mobile World Congress 2023 and will be one of the first devices to receive it. Xiaomi has revamped its home screen as part of the MIUI 14 upgrade. As part of the redesign, larger folders, newer widgets, and tabular icons have been added.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X5 Pro

Poco X5 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Great performance
  • Long battery life
  • Good main camera performance
  • Lightweight design
  • Bad
  • Still using Android 12
  • Average secondary rear cameras
  • Plastic build is a downgrade
Read detailed Poco X5 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco X5

Poco X5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Poco X5, Poco X5 specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
All Things Gadgets at MWC 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Poco X5 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z7 Could Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. Moto G73 5G Specifications Leaked, May Launch in India at This Price
  3. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  4. Apple Will Reportedly Launch the iPhone 14 in a New Colour Variant Soon
  5. OnePlus Ace 2V With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Debuts
  6. Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India Will Be Announced on This Date
  7. Poco X5 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
  9. Nothing Ear 2 to Debut on This Date, Phone 2 Chipset Details Leaked
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Z50 Ultra With 16-Megapixel Under-Display Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp Developing Feature to Let Users Set Expiration Date for Group Chats, Save Storage: Report
  3. Poco X5 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut: All Details
  4. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Find X6, Find X6 Pro Display Specifications and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. Government Accepts Expert Panel Report on Smart Electricity Transmission System in India
  7. OnePlus Ace 2V With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. EVs Will Increase India's Dependency on China for Raw Materials, Battery Production: Report
  9. Indian IT Companies Played Integral Part in Digital Transformation in ASEAN Region: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  10. Yuga Labs’ TwelveFold NFTs Fetch Over $16 Million, Auction Process Garners Criticism from NFT Community
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.