Realme C55 smartphone was launched by the company in Indonesia on Tuesday. The handset features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is the first Realme phone with the Mini Capsule feature that appears to offer similar functionality to Apple's Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. It is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, and packs a 5,000mAh battery capacity along with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charging, according to the company.

Realme C55 price, availability

Realme C55 price is set at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant and IDR 2,999,000 (roughly Rs 16,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The handset is available in Rainy Night and Sunshower colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for sale on Realme Indonesia's website from March 8.

Realme C55 specifications

The newly launched Realme C55 is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset that runs Android 13 with the company's Realme UI skin on top. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 680 nits of peak brightness. The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Realme C55 packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset has an 8-megapixel camera housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout. Additionally, it also has a rear LED flash.

The phone is equipped with 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC Charging. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Furthermore, Realme C55 measures 165.6×75.9×7.89mm and weighs 189.5g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.