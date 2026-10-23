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Oppo Reno 17 Series India Launch Timeline, Chipsets Tipped

The Reno 17 series is expected to debut in China in November.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 13:50 IST
Oppo Reno 17 Series India Launch Timeline, Chipsets Tipped

Oppo Reno 17 is expected to succeed the Reno 16 model (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The Reno 17 may use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
  • The Reno 17c is tipped to feature a Dimensity 7300 SoC
  • The India launch is tipped for early January 2027
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The Oppo Reno 17 series may arrive in Indian markets in the next few months, following a rumoured China launch later this year. The lineup could include at least two models, with different chipsets tipped to power each. The Reno 17 series is also expected to run on ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. While the standard models are expected to reach India, the Reno 17 Pro is reportedly unlikely to launch in the country.

Oppo Reno 17 Series Models in India Tipped

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claimed that Oppo will launch only the Reno 17 and Reno 17c in India. According to the tipster, the Reno 17 will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Reno 17c will use MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC. The phones are expected to succeed the Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c, which debuted in the country in July this year, with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipsets, respectively.

Separately, the Oppo Reno 17 5G, bearing the model number CPH2975, was recently spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. A leaked hands-on image of the phone has also surfaced, showing a flat rear panel and a square camera module that appears to accommodate three rear cameras and an LED flash.

The Reno 17 series is expected to debut in China in November with Android 17-based ColorOS 17. The lineup could then reach India in early January 2027, although Oppo has not officially confirmed the launch timeline or the models planned for the Indian market.

Roy also shared alleged specifications of the Oppo Reno 17 Pro, claiming that the handset will feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K flat high-refresh-rate OLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset. For optics, it is tipped to carry a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone could also feature a metal frame, an IP69 dust and water-resistant rating, a 7,000mAh battery and 80W charging support.

OPPO Reno 16

OPPO Reno 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,700mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OPPO Reno 16c

OPPO Reno 16c

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,372 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 17, Oppo Reno 17c, Oppo Reno 17 Pro, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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