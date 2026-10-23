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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Users Report Setup Screen Freeze After One UI 9 Update

The problem is said to be linked to the WebView component and prevents affected users from completing the Samsung account sign-in process.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 12:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Users Report Setup Screen Freeze After One UI 9 Update
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Highlights
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra users are reportedly facing a setup screen issue
  • The issue was highlighted by a user on Samsung’s community forum
  • The issue is associated with the One UI 9 update
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Samsung started rolling out the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to compatible Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra devices last month. Now, the latest posts on social media platforms suggest that Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users are facing a screen issue after installing the One UI 9 update. The problem appears to be linked to the WebView component and prevents affected users from completing the Samsung account sign-in process. Samsung has acknowledged the issue and offered a temporary fix. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Users Report Freezing Issues

As per user reports on Reddit and Samsung's South Korean community forum, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is facing a bug after updating to One UI 9 that causes the setup process to get stuck. A Galaxy S26 Ultra user claims that the "screen is black and the home screen isn't appearing either" after installing the update". 

VoltSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Discussion
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User reports show that the Galaxy S26 Ultra displays an error message stating that a webpage cannot be loaded when users attempt to access Samsung's account policies page. A Samsung representative confirmed that the issue follows the device UI 9.0 update and the WebView component, which allows apps to display web content.

"The development team has confirmed that this issue occurs when using an unstable system WebView on certain networks. We kindly ask that you follow the troubleshooting guide below," the community manager said.

Samsung recommends updating the web browser to its latest available version as a temporary solution. Users who do not have a separate WebView app are advised to update Google Chrome. Additionally, users are advised to switch to a Wi-Fi network instead of a mobile network to sign in to their Samsung accounts through the app. Users who are unable to log in to their Samsung account are advised to try accessing accounts through the web version at samsung.account.com.

These steps may help affected Galaxy S26 Ultra owners complete the setup process until Samsung releases an official fix for the problem.

Meanwhile, select Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 Ultra users are also reportedly facing freezing problems after updating to One UI 9 in a few regions. They have also posted issues online involving devices getting stuck during startup.

Some users say force-restarting their devices or temporarily disconnecting them from the internet helped resolve the issue. A few users claim that starting the phone in Safe Mode and disabling Wi-Fi and mobile data, or enabling Airplane Mode, also fixed the issue.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 10MP telephoto cameras, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and comes with a 6.9-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched on February 25, 2026
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung One UI 9, Android 17, One UI 9, Samsung One UI 9 Bug
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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