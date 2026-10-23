Samsung started rolling out the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to compatible Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra devices last month. Now, the latest posts on social media platforms suggest that Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users are facing a screen issue after installing the One UI 9 update. The problem appears to be linked to the WebView component and prevents affected users from completing the Samsung account sign-in process. Samsung has acknowledged the issue and offered a temporary fix.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Users Report Freezing Issues

As per user reports on Reddit and Samsung's South Korean community forum, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is facing a bug after updating to One UI 9 that causes the setup process to get stuck. A Galaxy S26 Ultra user claims that the "screen is black and the home screen isn't appearing either" after installing the update".

User reports show that the Galaxy S26 Ultra displays an error message stating that a webpage cannot be loaded when users attempt to access Samsung's account policies page. A Samsung representative confirmed that the issue follows the device UI 9.0 update and the WebView component, which allows apps to display web content.

"The development team has confirmed that this issue occurs when using an unstable system WebView on certain networks. We kindly ask that you follow the troubleshooting guide below," the community manager said.

Samsung recommends updating the web browser to its latest available version as a temporary solution. Users who do not have a separate WebView app are advised to update Google Chrome. Additionally, users are advised to switch to a Wi-Fi network instead of a mobile network to sign in to their Samsung accounts through the app. Users who are unable to log in to their Samsung account are advised to try accessing accounts through the web version at samsung.account.com.

These steps may help affected Galaxy S26 Ultra owners complete the setup process until Samsung releases an official fix for the problem.

Meanwhile, select Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 Ultra users are also reportedly facing freezing problems after updating to One UI 9 in a few regions. They have also posted issues online involving devices getting stuck during startup.

Some users say force-restarting their devices or temporarily disconnecting them from the internet helped resolve the issue. A few users claim that starting the phone in Safe Mode and disabling Wi-Fi and mobile data, or enabling Airplane Mode, also fixed the issue.