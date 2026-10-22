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OnePlus Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With 185Hz Refresh Rate Display, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera

OnePlus Turbo Pro is said to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with a 185Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 14:05 IST
OnePlus Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With 185Hz Refresh Rate Display, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera

OnePlus Turbo Pro could run on Qualcomm's SM8845 Pro SoC

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Turbo Pro is tipped to launch by the end of the year
  • The battery capacity could be up to 10,000mAh
  • OnePlus Turbo 6 runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
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OnePlus is said to be working on a sub-flagship smartphone. OnePlus has yet to confirm the device's name, specifications, or launch timeline, but a new leak suggests that it could launch as OnePlus Turbo Pro or OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro. The purported OnePlus Turbo Pro is said to ship with an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is likely to launch later this year with a 185Hz refresh rate display and a 200-megapixel primary camera.

OnePlus Turbo Pro Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that OnePlus will launch a Turbo Pro sub-series smartphone around the end of the year. It is said to feature a 6.78-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and up to an 185Hz refresh rate.

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As per the leak, the purported OnePlus Turbo Pro runs on Qualcomm's SM8845 Pro SoC, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Pro that is yet to be officially announced. It could feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with a large sensor. The battery capacity is said to be at least 9,000mAh. The tipster claims that engineering samples of the phone are tested with batteries of up to 10,000mAh.

The OnePlus Turbo Pro is tipped to come with an external cooling fan accessory, which could potentially be used with a compatible phone case. All these leaked specifications match those of the recently unveiled OnePlus 16, which is available in China with an initial price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000). It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset

The latest leak indicates that OnePlus is planning to expand its Turbo smartphone lineup. The company launched the Turbo 6 in China in January this year. The brand launched this device in international markets as the OnePlus Nord 6 in April. The OnePlus Turbo 6 runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and features a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. 

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Further reading: OnePlus Turbo Pro, OnePlus Turbo Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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